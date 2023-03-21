Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.03.2023

Tapestry, Inc.: Watch kate spade CEO Liz Fraser Speak on the Importance of Mental Health in Women's Empowerment

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / On International Women's Day, kate spade new york shared this CNBC segment of its CEO and Brand President Liz Fraser, speaking on the importance of mental health in women's empowerment, a subject near and dear to its brand.

About kate spade's Involvement with Mental Health Initiatives:

Our mission is to empower women and girls around the world by putting mental health at the heart of our social impact work. Our goal is simple: we're committing to provide 100,000 women and girls with empowerment and mental health support by 2025.

Empowering Her Whole Self

Women's mental health has long been underfunded, undervalued and under-acknowledged in empowerment work. We believe in the intersectional role a woman's and girl's mental health plays in her life and empowerment journey.

This year, we're investing $5m dollars in women's empowerment and mental health resources globally.

Learn more about kate spade's holistic approach

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tapestry, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tapestry, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tapestry-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tapestry, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744893/Watch-kate-spade-CEO-Liz-Fraser-Speak-on-the-Importance-of-Mental-Health-in-Womens-Empowerment

