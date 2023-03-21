Solarix, a building-integrated PV (BIPV) manufacturer in the Netherlands, has developed a white variant of its facade solar panels. It says demand for white BIPV products is rising across Europe, especially among architects.Solarix has developed a new line of white facade solar panels. "The launch of this new product responds to high demand for white facade panels from the construction industry," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "We noticed that there was a demand for these products especially by architects." The company said that the panels are colored with ceramic ink. The standard panels ...

