Samsung and the city of Oxford in the UK have announced the trial of a neighborhood heat pump scheme in Rose Hill, Oxford. The project aims to connect communities to local installers, helping to remove key barriers to heat pump uptake, including cost. Up to 150 Samsung air-source heat pumps will be installed at a reduced price of GBP 2,600 ($3,185) each.A consortium including South Korea-based Samsung, Oxford City Council, University of Oxford, and Oxford-based heat pump installer Alto Energy has been awarded GBP 3.2 million to install around 150 air-source heat pumps in homes across Rose Hill, ...

