SolarinBlue has deployed the first units of an offshore PV pilot plant in the Mediterranean Sea, 1.5 km off the port of Sète, France.From pv magazine France French startup SolarinBlue has launched the first two units of an offshore solar plant demonstrator near Sète-Frontignan, France. Antoine Retailleau, the company's co-founder and operational director, said the project is the first of its kind in France. "When it will be completed in 2024, the pilot called Sun'Sète will include a total of 25 floating units for a power of 300 kW, on an area of 5,000 m2," he told pv magazine France. It will ...

