Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) evolves digital infrastructure platform

Enhances employee experience and collaboration

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world's leading brewing company, has renewed its trust in Orange Business, laying the critical infrastructure foundation to enable its future digital innovation plans in Europe. Putting employee experience at the heart of its strategy, AB InBev has chosen Orange Business to deliver connectivity and voice services as the backbone for enhanced productivity.

Orange Business supports AB InBev across its European operations, providing critical connectivity between 70 locations and its headquarters in Belgium (Graphic: Orange Business)

AB InBev is the proud maker of more than 500 iconic brands, including Stella Artois, Corona and Budweiser. The company also has industry-leading digital platforms, dedicated research labs and technology centers to ensure it is offering the latest market insights as it looks to become the industry's best-in-class smart brewery.

Orange Business supports AB InBev across its European operations, providing critical connectivity between 70 locations and its headquarters in Belgium. Faster connectivity performance and higher bandwidth enables AB InBev to invest in future digital tools with a robust network. In addition, Orange Business is transforming the legacy voice services to SIP-based solutions, allowing employees to communicate and operate through a Microsoft Teams environment to enhance their experience and ensure improved collaboration.

"As we look to expand our digital footprint and innovate, it was essential to work with a supplier that could support us in our vision for the future. We are looking to create the industry's best-in-class smart breweries, digitizing our ecosystem, and engaging with our employees in the best-connected experience by innovating through a new digitalized and automated approach. To achieve this, we need to lay the groundwork now. We trust Orange Business, and we look forward to continuing this journey together," said Pieter Bruyland, Vice President Solutions Europe at AB InBev. "We pride ourselves on leading the industry, reimagining what a beer company can be. With Orange we know we will have the infrastructure and optimized support in place to embark on new digital innovations supporting our customers and employees as we look to lead the way."

"Having the right foundations in place is a critical first step to support digital transformation," said Nemo Verbist, Senior Vice President, Europe at Orange Business. "AB InBev has many developments in the works, namely around cybersecurity and software-defined networks, and we are looking forward to working with them to grow and evolve their platforms and ecosystem with us. Building a brewery of the future is an exciting milestone, and we are poised to support them on this journey."

About Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev)

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Hoegaarden®, Leffe® and Michelob ULTRA®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 167,000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2022, AB InBev's reported revenue was 57.8 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

About Orange Business

Orange Business, the enterprise division of the Orange Group, is a leading network and digital integrator, supporting customers to create positive impact and digital business. The combined strength of its next-generation connectivity, cloud, and cybersecurity expertise, platforms, and partners provides the foundation for enterprises around the world. With 30,000 employees across 65 countries, Orange Business enables its customers' transformations by orchestrating end-to-end secured digital infrastructure and focusing on the employee, customer, and operational experience. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, put their trust in Orange Business.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with sales of 43.5 billion euros in 2022 and 287 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2022. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN).

For more information: www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter: @orangebusiness

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

