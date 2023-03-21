Havfram Wind to install turbines at Ørsted's Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm

OSLO, Norway, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ørsted, global offshore wind leader, has appointed Havfram Wind to install turbines at its Hornsea 3 offshore windfarm, starting autumn 2026. Havfram Wind will be utilizing one of its newly built NG20000X Jack-Up Wind Turbine Installation vessels (WTIV) with a 3.250-ton crane.

Hornsea 3 will consist of up to 231 offshore wind turbines, located within a 696 square kilometer area, approximately 120 km off the Norfolk coast and 160 km off the Yorkshire coast. With a capacity of 2,852 MW, Hornsea 3 will be capable of producing enough low-cost, clean, renewable electricity to power over 3 million UK homes.

Patrick Harnett, Ørsted's Vice President for Execution Programmes, commented: "Delivering an offshore wind farm of the size and scale of Hornsea 3 requires the development of strong, collaborative relationships with our contractor partners and the realisation of new supply chain capacity. We are therefore very excited to sign our first contract with Havfram, bringing a new cutting-edge vessel to the offshore wind market and taking the positive working relationship we have created during the procurement phase into execution. We now look forward to working together even more closely, sharing our combined knowledge and expertise to ensure the safe and high-quality delivery of the project."

"The different construction phases of the Hornsea offshore wind development zone all represent record-breaking wind projects. The contribution of Havfram Wind to one of these giant projects proves our growing position in the market and the trust given to us by Ørsted", explained Even Larsen, CEO Havfram Wind. He added: "Ørsted has always had the first-mover position in the market. They have over time proven their excellence in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms. Their goal is to reach 30 GW installed offshore wind capacity by 2030, and we, at Havfram Wind, are proud to be able to contribute to such an ambitious target."

Martin Degen, Commercial Director and Vice President of Havfram Wind emphasized the importance of Hornsea 3 for the global offshore wind market: "We are extremely thankful for getting the opportunity to prove our competence with a project like Hornsea 3. We are confident that we have not only the right assets but also the team to fulfil such a large construction job. Hornsea 3 represents an important contribution to the rapidly growing renewable energy capacity in UK, the largest energy market in Europe. Becoming a main installation contractor for this project, is an important milestone for us as a company and of great importance for our growth."

About Havfram Wind

Havfram Wind is an offshore wind construction company focused on transport and installation services for both bottom-fixed and floating projects in the offshore wind sector. Havfram Wind is a subsidiary of Havfram.

About Havfram

Havfram is a pure play offshore wind company, providing a wide range of services across the offshore wind value chain. Leveraging our deep offshore wind industry knowledge, together with decades of know-how from the Norwegian energy & marine sectors and essential experience in operating in harsh offshore environments, Havfram offers the highest standards and services to customers worldwide. Havfram operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries: Havfram Wind, which provides offshore wind installation expertise to the global market as an owner and operator of Wind Turbine Installation Vessels (WTIVs); and Kontiki Winds, which focuses on early-stage development of offshore wind farms and electrification of fossil fuel intensive operations using floating offshore wind. Havfram is majority owned by Sandbrook Capital, a leading climate fund led by an experienced team determined to combine consistent financial returns and real climate impact. Together we aim to lead the path towards clean energy.

About Ørsted

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2022, the group's revenue was DKK 132.3 billion (EUR 17.8 billion).

