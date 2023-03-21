Lynkwell's Award-winning VP of Operations to Speak at National EV Charging Summit & Expo

Joins other women leaders in energy technology taking the stage at the event.

SCHENECTADY, NY and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Lynkwell, a leading provider of electric vehicle charging network solutions, is proud to announce that its Vice President of Operations, Tanya Perrault, will be a featured speaker at the upcoming Electric Vehicle Charging Summit and Expo. From her position in the executive suite of an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing business, Perrault has a unique perspective on what it takes to be an accomplished leader in the energy and technology industry.

Perrault is a dynamic leader with a passion for supporting other businesswomen and is living out her mission to empower the next generation of energy technology professionals. Her hard work and dedication to the emerging industry has resulted in her being selected to receive the Susan Rosenthal Women in Business Award later this month. Perrault will be sharing her insights surrounding current funding opportunities, incentives, and challenges that EV charging station owners may face. Specifically, she hopes to discuss the recent federal incentives given in the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program which hopes to fund up to 80% of total costs for those looking to install chargers near major national highways.

The Electric Vehicle Charging Summit and Expo is a highly anticipated event that brings together experts, thought leaders, and innovators from the electric vehicle and charging industries. This summit will provide a platform for discussions on the latest developments, advancements, and trends in EVs. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry leaders, hear from experts, and learn about the latest solutions and technologies.

"I'm honored to join the other speakers at this year's event," said Tanya Perrault, "I'm looking forward to the opportunity to encourage others to learn more about the benefits of adopting EV technology, and the incentives available to realize adoption goals."

The Electric Vehicle Charging Summit and Expo will be held from March 29th-31st, at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

This expo is an exciting opportunity to gain valuable insights into the future of electric vehicle charging, and Tanya Perrault's speaking contribution will shed additional light on the current funding opportunities for station owners. For more information about Tanya Perrault, her speaking engagement, or to register for the summit, please visit https://evchargingsummit.com/.

EVCS & Expo takes place March 29-31at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas. The event features all things EV Charging. The Summit provides educational sessions focused on financing, infrastructure, operability, and ROI for EV charging. The expansive Expo Hall showcases real solutions, cost savings, and technological advances to infrastructure for all commercial and government organizations. For more information visit: https://evchargingsummit.com/.

About Lynkwell

Lynkwell is an innovative energy technology company with a mission to transform how the world connects clean, renewable, and sustainable energy solutions with the evolving electric infrastructure. The company provides comprehensive and coordinated products and services for the design, planning, funding, financing, installation, and management of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and provides a white-label offering allowing businesses to create custom-branded EV charging experiences. Since 2016, Lynkwell has facilitated the deployment of thousands of charging stations for public, private, and fleet applications, collaborated on developing and integrating hundreds of equipment and software solutions, and secured tens of millions of dollars of incentives and grants, and funding awards for its customers. Partners can access one of the largest and most robust catalogs of hardware solutions and software functionality for EV charging infrastructure via the Lynkwell platform. Learn about the next generation of EV charging networks with Lynkwell at https://www.lynkwell.com/.

