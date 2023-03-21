Correll Insurance Group Merges with SouthPoint Risk & Insight Risk Management to Form One of Largest Independent Insurance Agencies in Southeast

SPARTANBURG, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Correll Insurance Group has merged with Nashville, Tennessee-based SouthPoint Risk and Memphis, Tennessee-based Insight Risk Management to form one of the largest independent insurance agencies in the Southeast with more than 425 employees in 42 offices across six states. The merger, terms of which were not disclosed, was effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Correll Insurance Group has made 10 acquisitions across four states since 2020, and the firm has offices in South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas and Mississippi. The new company - which serves clients nationwide - boasts nearly $80 million in annual revenues. SouthPoint Risk and Insight Risk Management will maintain their brands as branches of Correll Insurance Group.

"The growth of our agency has been phenomenal over the past 24 months, and the merger with SouthPoint Risk and Insight Risk Management reinforces that aggressive expansion in the marketplace," said Jon A. Jensen, CEO of Correll Insurance Group. "These are truly exciting times, and we will continue to explore opportunities for our associates to serve our communities and clients better than ever."

The agency offers a wide array of insurance services - from personal to commercial to bonds to surety solutions - all with a client-first commitment to customer service throughout the Southeast and nationwide.

"Correll Insurance Group gives us great opportunity, better capabilities and greater resources to serve our customers and extend our vision across the Southeast," said Tracy Lomax, President and CEO of SouthPoint Risk. "Our team couldn't be more excited about this new chapter as well as the value this partnership has brought to everyone involved."

Correll Insurance Group and its branches specialize in a variety of industries, including construction, agriculture, public entities, hospitality, entertainment, transportation, nonprofit, manufacturing, real estate, education and finance. With more than a century of experience from advisors who anticipate threats and opportunities at every turn, the company delivers robust risk management strategies for clients, identifying potential problems before they arise - creating a road map for future success.

"Our decision to join this incredible organization along with SouthPoint Risk will certainly provide our clients and the communities we serve with a wider array of products, services and expertise," said David McDonnell, CEO of Insight Risk Management. "We are thrilled to be part of this thriving company as we advance a vision of growth."

The partnership offers a full-service benefits department that gives clients access to additional insurance carriers, as well as important value-added tools and services for business and personal needs - from the same staff that has driven success through the years.

About Correll Insurance Group

Correll Insurance Group - which has more than 30 offices in the Carolinas and Tennessee - offers affordable, reliable insurance solutions for families and businesses. From auto insurance to homeowners' insurance, from business insurance to liability insurance, the firm offers insurance packages to protect what matters most. Correll Insurance Group boasts nearly a century of experience and expert agents ready to protect every aspect of life and business. The firm offers a network of highly rated insurance leaders, comprehensive risk management strategies and wide-ranging insurance solutions. To learn more about Correll Insurance Group, visit www.correllinsurance.com .

About SouthPoint Risk

SouthPoint Risk - based in Nashville, Tenn. - Is a leading full-service independent insurance agency with 7 locations across Tennessee and Kentucky, including offices in Clarksville, Tenn., Dickson, Tenn., Knoxville, Tenn., Maryville Tenn., McMinnville, Tenn., Nashville, Tenn. and Russellville, Ky. The agency provides one-stop service for all insurance needs while bringing a unique mix of local knowledge and service combined with the depth and resources of a nationally licensed insurance agency. The firm offers a wide array of insurance services - from personal to commercial to bonds to surety solutions - all with a client-first commitment to customer service throughout the Southeast and nationwide. SouthPoint is in growth mode, and continuously seeks opportunities to expand its network of agencies. The agency, which boasts more than 85 employees, traces its insurance roots to 1893. To learn more about SouthPoint Risk, visit www.southpointrisk.com .

About Insight Risk Management

Insight Risk Management began as an independent insurance services agency in 1919, established on the principles of providing coverage and service to their clients. This remains a cornerstone for the foundation of the company as it develops long-lasting relationships with clients nationwide and internationally through offices throughout the Southeast, including Memphis, Tennessee, Marion, Arkansas and New Albany, Mississippi. Insight Risk Management provides helpful information and support, so clients can quickly and easily select a policy that meets their requirements. To learn more about Insight Risk Management, visit www.irmllc.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Todd Smith

615.202.7944

todd@deanesmith.agency

Bailey Magee

615.761.0988

bmagee@southpointrisk.com

SOURCE: SouthPoint Risk

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/744668/Correll-Insurance-Group-Merges-with-SouthPoint-Risk-Insight-Risk-Management-to-Form-One-of-Largest-Independent-Insurance-Agencies-in-Southeast