Clay Town Center Welcomes Life Storage Facility to Development

MIDDLEBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Clay Town Center is proud to celebrate the grand opening of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI), offering new storage options for residents and businesses in the area. The developers of Clay Town Center have selected Life Storage, a leading owner and operator of over 1,150 self-storage properties in the USA, to operate the storage facility under management agreement.

Located within Clay Town Center at 3764 Jacobs Crossing, the new state-of-the-art self-storage facility is designed to provide secure and convenient storage solutions for both residential and commercial customers.

This Life Storage facility offers a variety of storage unit sizes to accommodate different needs, ranging from small 25-square-foot units for household items to large 300-square-foot units for business inventory and equipment. There are more than 600 units available for rent.

The facility features advanced security systems, including video surveillance, password-protected control systems, and on-site management to ensure that customers' belongings are safe and secure. Climate-controlled units ensure that stored items are protected from temperature and humidity fluctuations.

In addition to its exceptional security features, the self-storage facility offers a variety of amenities to enhance the storage experience, including 24/7 access, easy online reservations and payment options, as well as flexible rental agreements.

The facility is conveniently situated within Clay Town Center, making it easily accessible for anyone visiting the development for dining, shopping, or business.

"We are thrilled to bring high-quality self-storage solutions to the Clay Town Center development," said Rick Friedman of Paradigm Development Partners, developer of Clay Town Center. "Our new Life Storage facility offers customers the convenience and peace of mind they need when storing their belongings, whether they are moving, renovating, or just need extra space."

This Life Storage property was developed by Clay County Town Center Storage LLC with planning and design consultants Kimley-Horn. J.M. Williams Contractors served as the general contractor for the facility, following architectural plans by Arch Trulock. SignAccess handled the sign fabrication and installation.

Life Storage at Clay Town Center is now open for business. Please visit www.lifestorage.com or call (904) 203-1369 to reserve your unit.

ABOUT CLAY TOWN CENTER:

Clay Town Center is a mixed-use development in the heart of Middleburg, Florida, offering a pedestrian-friendly community to include retail, restaurants, hotels, professional offices, residential space, and self-storage. For more information or to make leasing inquiries, please visit www.claytowncenter.com.

ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC:

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,150 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage provides service to more than 675,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

Contact Information

Rick Friedman

Vice President & Treasurer

rick@paradigmdevelopment.com

904-788-3085

SOURCE: Clay Town Center

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/744771/Clay-Town-Center-Welcomes-Life-Storage-Facility-to-Development