CubiCasa Welcomes Tenth Partner to Its National MLS Partnership Program

CubiCasa now providing floor plans to more than 16,000 agents and brokers in Southern California through agreement with The MLS/CLAW and VESTAPLUS MLS Software.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / CubiCasa , the global-reaching real estate software company, today announced that The MLS /CLAW has joined their new MLS Partnership Program. Through the program, agents and brokers utilizing VESTAPLUS MLS Software, a wholly owned subsidiary of The MLS/CLAW, now have access to free floor plans produced by the CubiCasa app, making property listings more comprehensive and providing digital assets for property listings.

The MLS Partnership Program enables CubiCasa to work directly with Multiple Listing Services to rapidly expand access to floor plans across the United States, with existing partnerships in place in Alabama, Arizona, California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Utah, Vermont and even Latin America.

"Adding The MLS/CLAW to our list of MLS partners brings us closer to CubiCasa's vision for the future of real estate," said Jeff Allen , president of CubiCasa. "We're helping to empower their members with our easy-to-use, free floor plan tool that will ultimately allow buyers to make more informed purchasing decisions. Making floor plans the standard on home listings across the country will add a new level of transparency and certainty to the real estate process."

CubiCasa's MLS Partnership Program enables members to secure free floor plans from their scans, a discounted rate on optional add-on features, and access to an active directory of real estate photographers currently using CubiCasa. MLSs can also receive trustworthy and digitized property information to help reinforce the MLS as the center of making local real estate markets work effectively.

"We have grown as a direct result of our development and implementation of technology that supports the businesses of our agents and brokers across Southern California," said Annie Ives , CEO of The MLS/CLAW. "We're confident that CubiCasa's floor plans will be an additional tool and data point that will help our network of agents conduct business more seamlessly. Floor plans are increasingly becoming a part of clients requests as they seek a comprehensive view of properties before making investment decisions."

According to a report from the National Association of REALTORS®, homebuyers consider floor plans the top most desired feature on a home listing after standard listing photos and property data, but only a small share of home listings in the U.S. have floor plans today.

CubiCasa is working to change that through its unique product offerings and MLS Partnership Program, which now includes 10 partners since launching in December . CubiCasa recently announced partnerships with Montana Regional MLS , Valley MLS , South Tahoe Association of Realtors (STAOR) , Western Arizona MLS (WARDEX) and Omni MLS .

The CubiCasa app is available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store . To learn more about CubiCasa's free floor plan scanning app, visit https://www.cubi.casa/ .

About CubiCasa

Headquartered in Oulu, Finland, CubiCasa is the global market leader in mobile indoor scanning and is known for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app on the App Store and Google Play Store. CubiCasa's technology is used in 172 different countries and has helped create over 1 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries and is on a mission to digitize real estate. Learn more at https://www.cubi.casa/ .

