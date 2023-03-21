Star Alliance International Corp. Signs Agreement for the Acquisition of 51% of the Genesis Environmentally Safe Gold Extraction System and Intellectual Property.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / The agreement to acquire 51% of the Genesis program has been signed.

The cost of the purchase is $5,100,000. Half of the purchase price is due and payable by September 30, 2023 and the balance is due within 12 months. In addition, we will provide at least $2,500,000 working capital by July 31, 2023 for the construction of Genesis systems with the balance of another $2,500,000 working capital due within twelve months.

Star has made significant progress in the negotiations for the financing necessary to meet these targets.

The Genesis gold extraction system is an environmentally safe method of extracting minerals from multiple types of ore. The system is a low cost alternative to regular leaching, is safe for the environment and the reaction that extracts the minerals usually takes less than 24 hours. The system will extract up to 98% of the minerals from the ore with particles as small as 0.25 parts per million.

Richard Carey, Chairman of STAL, commented, "This is game changing technology. We will be using the Genesis system for our Troy and Honduras mines, for tailing piles nationwide and internationally including coal tailings, and for mines worldwide that, due to older extraction processes, are no longer profitable and can become profitable using the Genesis system. Our plans include joint venture agreements with many of these mine and tailing pile owners. We will continue to update on the progress as news becomes available."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014, under the laws of the State of Nevada.

Star Alliance International Corp is a Worldwide Holding Company with strong assets in the US, Honduras, and Guatemala.

Stal's assets include gold mines in California and Honduras. In addition, Star searches out innovative new technologies that are eco-friendly including "Genesis," our environmentally safe gold extraction system.

The Genesis gold and other minerals extraction system extracts minerals from oxide and complex ores in an environmentally safe manner.

Lastly, we have our patented Barotex Technology. Barotex is a fiber, manufactured from volcanic rock, that is incredibly light, stronger than steel, wood, carbon fiber, fiberglass, aluminum and Kevlar and is recyclable. The product can be used in many everyday applications.

The Company anticipates continued expansion of our efforts domestically and abroad, with a particularly keen focus on breakthrough separation and processing technologies for precious metals and rare earths, as well as other technologies or proprietary innovation.

It is Star's goal to become a very well-rounded enterprise with planned diversification, paired with a balanced approach, ensuring the very best possible results and the highest possible value for our shareholders.

