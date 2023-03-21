DroneUp Partners with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach for DroneUp Career Pathway Program

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / DroneUp, LLC , a leading autonomous drone delivery platform and drone services provider, today announced a partnership with the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University , Daytona Beach to develop the DroneUp Talent Pathway Program, aimed at engaging students with degrees related to UAS.

Known as the world's largest, fully accredited university specializing in aviation, aerospace, and security/intelligence, Embry-Riddle offers more than 100 baccalaureate, graduate, and Ph.D. programs in a dynamic learning environment that enables the following achievements. More than 32,750 full-time students attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's two residential campuses in Daytona Beach, Fla. and Prescott, Ariz., and the university's Worldwide Campus.

With rapid growth over the last few years, DroneUp has identified programs to educate future graduates on career paths in this interesting and quickly growing industry. In 2022, DroneUp launched 34 drone delivery Hubs in 6 states that not only require full-time engineers on-site, but also a wide variety of other technology focused roles. DroneUp will collaborate with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to create a talent pathway program focused on recruiting operators, flight engineers, computer programmers, and other relevant roles. Students of this talent pathway program will have access to two career expos, offer mock interviews, classroom visits from DroneUp employees and more.

"Embry-Riddle students represent the best of the best for the future of the aerospace industry and this partnership made a great deal of sense. The DroneUp Talent Pathway Program is another effort to build out the UAS workforce and students have the chance to explore a career in a new, truly unique and innovative industry." said David Bach, VP of Talent Acquisition at DroneUp.

"We take partnerships seriously at Embry-Riddle and collaborate with the largest aerospace, security, and defense companies leading our industry today, including NASA, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Textron and many others. We're excited to add DroneUp to this list of partners and offer our students connections into a career in unmanned aircraft systems" said Dr. Alan Stolzer, Dean of the College of Aviation, at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach.

