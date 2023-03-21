Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2023) - SuperBuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) ("SuperBuzz" or the "Company"), one of a select few GPT-oriented companies currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, has announced the entering of a new partnership with AppSumo on March 7, 2023, and integration with Shopify.

SuperBuzz and AppSumo Partnership Details

As a leading software community for everyday entrepreneurs, AppSumo is known for its wide selection of software offerings, and SuperBuzz is honored to be offered on the AppSumo platform. With this partnership, SuperBuzz will be in a position to offer its generative AI solutions to AppSumo customers across the globe.

"SuperBuzz's innovative generative AI marketing solution is in high demand, and we're eager to help even more small businesses benefit from our technology. By partnering with AppSumo and leveraging their following, we can reach a wider audience of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). SMBs often lack the resources necessary to maintain a full-fledged marketing team. With SuperBuzz, they can now access the full potential of AI-powered marketing and stand out among the competition," says Liran Brenner, SuperBuzz CEO.

SuperBuzz to Provide AppSumo Customers with Generative AI Solutions

SuperBuzz and AppSumo join forces to provide an opportunity for SMBs worldwide. Through this partnership, AppSumo will present SuperBuzz's premier generative AI solution on AppSumo's platform to SMBs in more than 195 countries. In exchange, SuperBuzz will offer access to its software at competitive rates. Additionally, SuperBuzz will offer exclusive features to AppSumo customers. The initial term of the partnership agreement is for four weeks and AppSumo will pay SuperBuzz 20% of each completed transaction on the AppSumo platform with respect to SuperBuzz's software for the first 30 days and 25% thereafter. SuperBuzz is subject to an exclusivity agreement for 18 months from the date of entering the agreement.

"We are excited to bring our technology to AppSumo users. We are committed to providing exceptional value to all our customers, and our partnership with AppSumo allows us to extend this commitment even further. With SuperBuzz, businesses can enjoy powerful generative AI marketing solutions at highly valued rates. We stand behind our technology and are confident that the results will speak for themselves," says Brenner.

SuperBuzz will offer features to AppSumo customers. The features include:

Boost your website's traffic with Al

Automatic A/B testing for traffic optimization

Self-Learning Engine

Support chat

Integration assistant

Improved user acquisition

Traffic boost

Fully scalable

SuperBuzz Delivers Marketing Solutions to Shopify Customers

SuperBuzz, the generative AI marketing focused company, now fully integrates with Shopify, the world's largest e-commerce platform. By integrating SuperBuzz's cutting-edge support solutions with Shopify's advanced platform, SMBs can access SuperBuzz's AI-powered marketing tools to enhance their online businesses. For more details on the integration process and benefits to SuperBuzz, please see: https://www.shopify.com/ca/plus/integrate.

"SuperBuzz carefully seeks its partnerships to ensure that they align with our mission and values. We believe the integration with Shopify will have the potential in helping SMBs scale their operations and improving their revenue. This partnership is a prime example of SuperBuzz's commitment to empowering SMBs with innovative technology to achieve their marketing goals," says Brenner.

About SuperBuzz's AI Platform

SuperBuzz is revolutionizing how people interact with technology. Its AI platform leverages GPT-3 to automate many processes, including push notifications and content creation. The platform simplifies the user experience, allowing for advanced digital interaction that cuts back on manual tasks. Moreover, SuperBuzz's AI platform intelligently responds to small and medium-sized businesses' unique needs, making it an incredibly reliable and powerful tool for various applications.

About AppSumo

Sumo Group Inc. (d/b/a/ AppSumo) is the go-to software community for everyday entrepreneurs. Founded by serial entrepreneur Noah Kagan in 2010, AppSumo was built on the core idea that the tools you need to grow your business shouldn't put you out of business. Customers can shop Select Deals, which offer lifetime access to SaaS products, and browse the Marketplace, a collaborative digital space for up-and-coming hustlers. For more info, visit www.appsumo.com.

About SuperBuzz

SuperBuzz is an innovative tool for digital marketers built with GPT-3 and powered by natural language processing. Through automation, small to medium-sized businesses can effortlessly scale their marketing efforts using push notifications to keep customers engaged. SuperBuzz was designed with advanced machine learning algorithms, allowing users to easily create automated campaigns that drastically reduce the time needed for daily marketing tasks. For more information about the Company, please visit www.superbuzz.io. SuperBuzz Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SPZ".

Additional information in respect of the Company's business is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For Additional Information, Contact:

Liran Brenner

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 972 548167755

Email: liran@superbuzz.io

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: the Company's business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing of, and costs in connection with, the execution or achievement of such objectives and milestones; the Company's future growth prospects; the development of the Company's business and future activities following the date hereof; expectations relating to market size and anticipated growth in the jurisdictions within which the Company may from time to time operate or contemplate future operations; expectations with respect to economic, business, regulatory and/or competitive factors related to the Company or the industry generally; the competitive landscape within which the Company operates and the Company's market share or reach; the performance of the Company's business and the operations and activities of the Company; the Company's ability to obtain, maintain, and renew or extend, applicable authorizations, including the timing and impact of the receipt thereof; the Company's continued work on its product offerings in the stated geographic areas, including the use of OpenAI's GPT-3 model; the benefits of the Company's continued partnerships and terms thereunder with AppSumo and Shopify, such as providing competitive rates to AppSumo and the listed exclusive features, support, and technology to AppSumo's customers, respectively, and the Company's integration with Shopify in potentially helping SMBs scale their operations and improve revenue; the Company's plans to work with the SMB customer segment and its commitment to provide generative AI marketing solutions and highly valued rates to all its customers; and the proposed benefits of the Company's products, such as AI-powered marketing tools.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events; there will continue to be a demand, and market opportunity, for the Company's product offerings and the Company's ability to continue providing its current product offerings in the stated geographical areas; current and future economic conditions will neither affect the business and operations of the Company nor the Company's ability to capitalize on anticipated business opportunities; current and future members of management will abide by the Company's business objectives and strategies from time to time established by the Company; the Company will retain and supplement its board of directors and management, or otherwise engage consultants and advisors having knowledge of the industries (or segments thereof) within which the Company may from time to time participate; the Company will have sufficient working capital and the ability to obtain the financing required in order to develop and continue its business and operations; the Company will continue to attract, develop, motivate and retain highly qualified and skilled consultants and/or employees, as the case may be; taxes and all other applicable matters in the jurisdictions in which the Company conducts business and any other jurisdiction in which the Company may conduct business in the future; the Company will be able to generate cash flow from operations, including, where applicable, distribution and sale of its products; the Company will be able to execute on its business strategy as anticipated; the Company will be able to meet the requirements necessary to obtain and/or maintain authorizations required to conduct the business; the Company's continuing ability to meet the requirements necessary to remain listed on the TSX Venture Exchange; general economic, financial, market, regulatory, and political conditions will not negatively affect the Company or its business; the Company will be able to successfully compete in the industry; prices offered by competitors will not decline materially; the Company will be able to effectively manage anticipated and unanticipated costs; the Company's ability to conduct its operations in a safe, efficient and effective manner; the Company's ability to continue in its partnerships and provide the stated benefits under the terms thereunder with AppSumo and Shopify; the Company's ability to carry out its plans to work with the SMB customer segment and its commitment to provide generative AI marketing solutions and highly valued rates to all its customers; and the Company's ability to maintain or expand the proposed benefits of the Company's products.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the risks associated with the industry in general; the inability of the Company to obtain requisite approvals; the Company's inability to attract and retain qualified members of management to grow the Company's business and its operations; the Company's inability to effectively manage unanticipated costs and expenses, including costs and expenses; the risk's associated with the Company's in meeting its business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing of, and costs in connection with, the execution or achievement of such objectives and milestones; the inability of the Company's to identify and secure future growth prospects; the Company's inability to develop its business and future activities following the date hereof; the Company's inability to meet or exceed expectations relating to market size and anticipated growth in the jurisdictions within which the Company may from time to time operate or contemplate future operations; the Company's inability to meet or exceed expectations with respect to economic, business, regulatory and/or competitive factors related to the Company or the industry generally; the risks associated with the market for the Company's current and proposed product offerings, as well as the Company's inability to capture market share; the risks associated with the distribution methods expected to be used by the Company to deliver its product offerings and in the stated geographic areas; the Company's inability to obtain, maintain, and renew or extend, applicable authorizations, including the timing and impact of the receipt thereof; the Company's inability to continue to work on its product offerings, including the use of OpenAI's GPT-3 model; the Company's inability to continue in its partnerships and provide the stated benefits under the terms thereunder with AppSumo and Shopify; the Company's inability to carry out its plans to work with the SMB customer segment and its commitment to provide generative AI marketing solutions and highly valued rates to all its customers; and the Company's inability to maintain or expand the proposed benefits of the Company's products.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159249