New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2023) - Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTC: SFIO) and Enjoy Health signed this week an official memorandum of agreement (MOA) to jointly enhance both companies' revenues and operations through a strategic acquisition of Enjoy Health by Starfleet.

Enjoy Health is a Philippine brand of premium health and wellness products. With C8 MCT Oil and Powder among their primary products, Enjoy Health caters to the growing market for high-quality natural health and wellness goods. Latest market data from the Global Wellness Institute valued the global wellness market at $4.4 trillion, with the Healthy Eating, Nutrition, and Weight Loss sector pegged at $946 billion.

Under this latest agreement, Enjoy Health will be joining global investment holding company Starfleet Innotech as part of its Food and Beverage division, complementing the company's conglomerate-wide focus on the global wellness industry. Starfleet's investment, structured as a shares swap agreement, will see the conglomerate taking a significant minority stake in Enjoy Health, while also granting them control over the strategic direction, funds allocation, and management of Enjoy Health.

"Whether it be building wellness-oriented townships and integrative health centers under our real estate brand Moraya, or developing healthy food products under our Epiphany Cafe lines, we at Starfleet Innotech see a bright future in investing in the global wellness industry," said Starfleet Innotech CEO Jeths Lacson. "Enjoy Health's product lineup perfectly complements our strengths as a launchpad for quality products looking to reach new markets. As always, we expect this partnership to enhance the growth of our combined revenues, improving our combined valuation for the benefit of our stockholders."

Enjoy Health's products are currently being exported and distributed in the United States. Over the next two years, Enjoy Health estimates revenues of $8M from their current and pipeline contracts, projected to grow to up to $20M by 2027.

To further expand their reach, Starfleet Innotech introduced Enjoy Health's products to UAE distributors at the 2022 Organic Trade Show in Dubai. Today, these products are now being registered and marketed by Starfleet's Dubai-based product distribution team for distribution in the Middle East, with Australia and New Zealand soon to follow.

About Starfleet Innotech, Inc.

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTC: SFIO) is a global investment holding company focused on innovation by identifying disruptive collaborations both within and outside its three key industries which include: Food and Beverage (F&B), Real Estate, and Technology. With a strong presence across New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and the Philippines, Starfleet strategically invests in potential high-growth businesses, building synergies across its diverse portfolio to provide maximum stockholder value. Guided by tradition, driven by innovation, and enabled by collaboration-Starfleet is focusing its resources on a growth trajectory to build a global business ecosystem, as reflected by its diverse industry investments.

About Enjoy Health

Enjoy Health is a Philippines-based business developing premium health and wellness products. With C8 MCT Oil and Powder among their primary products, Enjoy Health caters to the massive global market for natural health and wellness goods.

