Hughes & Coleman: The Number of Car Crash Fatalities in Lexington, KY Increases Nearly 50% from 2020 to 2021

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, road traffic crashes are the leading cause of death in the United States for people up to age 54. This statistic is hard to ignore in Lexington, as both fatal car collisions and overall fatalities significantly increased from 2020 to 2021. According to the Lexington Police Department's 2021 Annual Traffic Report, there was a total of 14,450 collisions in Lexington, KY with 1,807 of these auto-vehicle collisions resulting in injuries. Thirty-five of these were fatal collisions resulting in 41 fatalities in 2021. This represents a 29.6% increase in fatal collisions, and a 46.4% increase in the number of fatalities from 2020.



According to Lexington Police, the most common type of wrecks in 2021 were rear-end collisions, followed by sideswipe collisions and side-impact and angle collisions, otherwise known as T-bones. Many factors are at play as to why this surge occurred. According to the authorities, inattention or distracted driving corresponded with 20% of the accidents, lost vehicle control corresponded with 15% of the wrecks and failing to yield to the right of way resulted in 15% of collisions. All these human factors are considered negligent under the law; in any instance of personal injury due to negligence, the victim has the right to be fairly compensated for their injuries, lost wages, medical expenses, property loss and more.

Lee Coleman, Attorney and Founding Partner of Hughes & Coleman

"The Lexington area has witnessed a surge in automobile accidents that have resulted in preventable injuries and fatalities," said Lee Coleman, Attorney and Founding Partner of Hughes & Coleman. "Let us help you and your loved ones if you've been injured in a car wreck in Lexington - we have an experienced team of car accident lawyers to represent you, fight for rightful compensation, and recover the damages you are owed."



The most common types of injuries the Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers team has witnessed when serving Lexington car accident victims include whiplash or spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, broken bones, lacerations and internal injuries. The most common accident area in Lexington, KY is the intersection of Man O War Blvd. and Richmond Rd. accounting for 43 collisions in 2021. This is followed by the stretch of road on E New Circle Rd. between Golden Way and N Limestone Old Paris Rd. which accounted for 31 collisions in 2021.

The Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers team fights for all clients to ensure they recover damages and receive rightful compensation when injured in a car accident by a negligent driver. To learn more about what to do after an automobile accident, click here or watch "What To Do After A Car Accident In Lexington, KY."

