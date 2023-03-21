Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2023) - Google Cloud scouts Freename and invites it into its startups program. The Swiss company, which now has more than 15,000 users and 20,000 registered domains, is officially part of the advanced Google Cloud Startups Program (Scale Tier). Starting this year, Freename has access to $100,000 to invest in Google Cloud technologies, training for the technical team, and dedicated business support. Added to these there is access to a Startup Success Manager, the global Google Cloud Startup Community, and the opportunity to do co-marketing campaigns with other selected startups.

For Freename this is a push to accelerate the development of the Web3 Domains and TLDs platform. Due to the increasingly high demand of users and the amount of new features to be released, Freename needs to scale up its servers: with Google Cloud and its Cloud Run, Freename can scale at best, improving the user experience for all its customers. Freename will also use the new Google Load Balancers to keep on distributing its service and infrastructure all over the world in the best possible way.

"This is a great opportunity for the next steps of Freename," announces Federico Costa, CTO of Freename.

The uses of Web3 domains and the interoperability of Freename. At the moment, there are already several uses of Freename Domains such as sending Web3 emails, resolving them on traditional websites, building and displaying decentralized websites, using them as addresses to send and receive cryptocurrency, and even participating in Web3 video conferences. In addition to making the Web3 domain as usable as possible by the mainstream user, Freename is working on creating an ecosystem in which Web3 domains from different registrars are interoperable with each other. Some important steps toward interoperability have already been taken, such as the development of the first Web3 WHOIS, which makes it possible to identify which Web3 domains are associated with a wallet address and vice versa. Currently the tool works with Freename, Unstoppable and ENS domains. In addition, Freename's SDKs are fully public to facilitate integrations at both Web2 and Web3 levels, and this is one reason why there have been so many integrations and partnerships from the company in the last quarter such as with Mailchain, Young Platform, Huddle, and Pazly.

Successful startups that participated in the Google Cloud Program. Google boasts that it has hosted and accelerated the development of several successful startups. More information can be found directly on Google's site dedicated to the Cloud program.

About Freename: Freename is the leading Web3 TLDs and Domains platform where users can register and mint their own Web3 TLDs and Domains. Everyone can also get Royalties and become a Registrar. Furthermore, on Freename, users can trademark their Web3 TLDs and Domains to protect their own Web3 Identity worldwide.

