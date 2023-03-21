Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct, an Industry Leader in Investor Relations is Set to Attend the Fifth Annual NIRI Southeast Conference

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Issuer Direct , an industry-leading communications company that focuses on the needs of Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals, is set to attend the fifth annual NIRI Southeast Conference .

This year's event is held at the Atlanta Country Club and welcomes NIRI's Atlanta chapter which is comprised of corporate Investor Relations officers, consultants and services providers. Attendees will be able to network and learn about the latest in investor relations, communications and much more.

"For nearly 20 years, Issuer Direct has been supporting the Investor Relations community through our innovative communications product offerings," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "We provide wire, web, and webcast solutions all under one roof to create efficiencies for our customers and give them the tools they need to succeed in today's marketplace."

Issuer Direct offers a host of comprehensive solutions to ensure their customers' most important moments are reaching the right audiences.

These offerings include:

Industry-leading newswire

Investor Relations websites

Webcast and Teleconference solutions

Event management software

Compliance (Annual meeting/proxy and stock transfer agency)

"We're looking forward to networking with those in attendance and sharing how our Investor Relations solutions can help companies connect effectively and efficiently with their investors and shareholders," added Hammers.

Visit NIRI Atlanta's event page for additional information.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is an industry-leading communications company focusing on the needs of Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 15 years. Offering a comprehensive suite of communications products, Issuer Direct connects thousands of private and public organizations with journalists, investors, and shareholders, ensuring their most important moments are reaching their audiences. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/ .

