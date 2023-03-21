Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay Announces Completion of Multi-Million-Dollar Renovation of South Florida Tower

Property Highlights Include an Expansive 18,000-Square-Feet Pool Deck and Bar, Vibrant Remodeled Rooms, Elevated Dining Concept and the Debut of Downtown Miami's First M Club

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay , part of Marriott Hotels, the signature flag of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, today announced the completion of a full multi-million-dollar renovation project. As part of the design overhaul, the property is introducing refreshed and elevated amenities including a new coastal dining concept, Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails, as well as downtown Miami's first M Club, the brand's signature lounge.

"We have been working diligently to bring our property to a new, immersive, and elegant appearance, with an elevation in service and overall quality," said Julissa Kepner, General Manager at Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay. "From our managing team to our exceptionally dedicated hosts, we are excited to welcome guests to the new Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay."

(Top to bottom) Standard King Room, and the new Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails.

(Courtesy of Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay)

Led by renowned San Francisco-based Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA) design firm, the property's new look layers the area's rich Art Deco history with the community's distinctive personality.

Located at 1633 N. Bayshore Drive and constructed in 1982, the towering 31-story skyscraper has long been a fixture of Miami's tourism industry. The hotel now boasts 607 remodeled guest rooms and suites with a vibrant, oceanic design, many of which include a private balcony and all offer views of Biscayne Bay and surrounding cityscape. In addition, the property also has a reimagined lobby, a one-stop-shop convenience store The Market, and an expansive, two-tiered 18,000-square-foot pool deck, ideal for special events and rentals and with views of both the cityspace and bay. Available beginning early Summer 2023, this outdoor space will continue to roll out enhanced features, including a large grassed lounge area, private cabanas, and a pool bar with a curated selection of tequilas and poolside dishes.

Main Entrance Guest Arrival and Seating.

(Courtesy of Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay)

For on-site dining, the new Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails, located on the lower level facing the bay, features a bright, Streamline Moderne-inspired design with indoor and outdoor patio seating with Art Deco influences throughout. Featuring a thoughtful menu of coastal cuisine using locally-sourced ingredients, with signature dishes including Miami Steak Frites, Key West Yellowtail Snapper, Blackened Salmon, and more. Complementing the culinary experience, the restaurant will also feature a unique variety of craft cocktails with a focus on rum and mezcal creations, as well as a wide selection of wines, champagne and a robust beer list with a selection dedicated to IPAs sourced from local breweries.

As part of the extensive renovation, Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay now offers guests access to downtown Miami's first M Club - a brand signature at Marriott Hotels properties globally. The exclusive lounge is an ideal place to retreat, recharge, and refocus, every day at any time. With panoramic views, the space serves complimentary refreshments, breakfast buffet, light bites, and hors d'oeuvres in the evening, as well as private workspaces and dining areas. M Club is available to Marriott Bonvoy® Platinum, Titanium, and Ambassador members and is also available for guests interested in upgrading their stay.

The First M Club in Downtown Miami.

(Courtesy of Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay)

Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay participates in Marriott Bonvoy - the award-winning travel program from Marriott International - allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the newly renovated hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

The hotel will be commemorating the relaunch with a special grand opening event that will take place in Summer 2023. For more information on Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay or to make a reservation, please visit: www.MarriottBiscayneBay.com .

###

About Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay

Situated in the heart of the bustling Magic City, Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay has graced the iconic skyline of this world-renowned destination for over 40 years. With breathtaking views of neighboring South Beach, Brickell, the Port of Miami, and the subtropical beauty of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, the central location is brimming with opportunity. Standing 31 stories tall, the property has undergone an extensive renovation resulting in 607 modernized guestrooms and suites with private balconies and sweeping views, the addition of the brand's signature M Club and The Market convenience shop, a fully remodeled 18,000-square-foot rooftop and pool deck, and the newly launched elevated dining experience, Gold Coast Kitchen + Cocktails, a curated experience of local flair, spirits and specialized coastal cuisine located on the lower level alongside the waterfront. The hotel is within proximity to Broadway performances, world-class museums, art galleries, and an abundance of shopping and dining options. In addition to serving guests from around the world, Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay is also uniquely positioned to welcome conferences, business meetings, weddings, and other special events, with over 20,846 square feet of rental space available for accommodating wide-ranging desired experiences. As part of Marriott's worldwide commitment to leading environmental sustainability practices in the hospitality industry, Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay has phased out the use of plastic straws and water bottles and is an active member of Miami-Dade County's Plastic Free 305 campaign. Follow @miamimarriottbiscaynebay on Facebook and Instagram.

About Marriott Hotels®

With nearly 600 hotels and resorts in over 65 countries and territories around the world, Marriott Hotels continues to elevate the art of hosting - placing people first is the brand's living legacy - ensuring guests always feel deeply cared for throughout their stay. Marriott Hotels raises the bar by consistently delivering heartfelt service, with modern, comfortable spaces, and by providing experiences elevated beyond the everyday. As global travelers needs and expectations evolve, so does Marriott Hotels, leading the industry with innovations including the Great Room lobby and Mobile Guest Services that elevate style and design, and technology. For more information, please visit www.marriotthotels.com, and stay connected on?Facebook, @marriott on?Twitter,?and @marriotthotels on?Instagram. Marriott Hotels?is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

Media Contact

Alex Van Mecl

Roar Media

avanmecl@roarmedia.com

SOURCE: Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/744741/Miami-Marriott-Biscayne-Bay-Announces-Completion-ofMulti-Million-Dollar-Renovation-of-South-Florida-Tower