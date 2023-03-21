TalentWoo Named #7 Fastest Growing Company in Southwest Region by Inc.com

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / TalentWoo, a leading provider of talent acquisition solutions to the Real Estate industry, has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Southwest Region by Inc.com. This prestigious award recognizes private companies in the United States that have achieved significant growth and have the potential to continue expanding in the future.

TalentWoo Real Estate Staffing has been helping real estate organizations across the country find, attract, and hire best-fit talent to quickly scale their operations for almost two decades. The company offers builders, developers and owners of residential, commercial and industrial properties a variety of recruiting services - including outsourced recruiting process support (i.e., providing on-demand resources during times of frequent turnover, seasonal growth, or lack of internal recruiting capacity). Phenomenal growth within the last seven years has earned TalentWoo a reputation as a trusted partner to real estate businesses of all sizes and across multiple real estate verticals - including residential, commercial, mortgage, and prop-tech.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Inc.com," said Jerel Cain, CEO of TalentWoo. "It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, each of whom has owned their work with integrity, providing our valued clients with the best possible recruiting solutions and service."

The Inc.com award is based on a comprehensive evaluation of growth rates of U.S. based private companies over a three-year period. TalentWoo's impressive growth rate of 2937% during this period placed it in the top ten fastest growing companies in the southwest region.

"We are pleased with the growth trajectory, but we are even more proud of how we have successfully embodied our values-based culture into the service that we offer to our real estate clients," said Cain. "This recognition is a validation of our commitment to living out our Five Core Values and purpose of creating possibilities."

TalentWoo's innovative outsourced recruitment solutions and strong national network of real estate professionals have helped countless organizations improve their talent acquisition processes and, as a result, quickly expedite their business objectives - expansion into new markets, acquisition of new assets, or leasing of new properties. The company's proprietary recruitment process outsourcing strategy, and experienced team of recruiting professionals have enabled it to stand out as a valuable partner for private equity firms and real estate investment trusts.

"We are excited about the future and the opportunities that lie ahead," said Cain. "We will continue to help scale companies that need to deploy capital wisely, and drive results for our clients. We are eager and ready to build on the momentum of this award."

About TalentWoo

TalentWoo Real Estate Staffing is a niche executive search and recruiting firm specializing in the real estate industry. With a strong network of tens of thousands of real estate professionals, the company hires thousands of employees for residential and commercial real estate companies, scaling entire departments from scratch in markets across the country. Not only does TalentWoo offer executive search services, but as the nation's only real-estate focused Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) company, the company also partners with its clients, brand as its clients, and becomes a part of its client's internal recruitment team. This allows real estate businesses to grow their operations and deliver superior returns to shareholders quickly and efficiently, and at a reduced cost.

