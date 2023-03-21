Spark Energy Minerals Inc.: Spark Energy Minerals Closes Nova Energia Property Acquisition in "Lithium Valley", Brazil

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Spark Energy Minerals Inc., ("Spark" or the "Company" (CSE:EMIN)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC:MTEHF) has closed on a mineral claims purchase agreement dated March. 9, 2023, with Talisman Venture Partners Ltd. of Victoria, B.C. (www.talismanventurepartners.com), pursuant to which it acquired a 100-per-cent ownership interest in 6 exploration permits comprising approximately 8,600 hectares of surface area in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Peter Wilson, CEO commented, "With the recent preliminary exploration results announced March 7, 2023 with our joint venture partner Foxfire Metals Pty., this acquisition creates a much larger and localized land package for us to explore which generates an increased confidence level of a significant discovery in the Lithium Valley".

Talisman retained a 1-per-cent net smelter return. The company can purchase 0.5 per cent from Talisman at any time for $1 million.

The company paid a total of $100,000 and 10 million units at a deemed price of seven cents per share. Units shall be comprised one share of the Company's stock and one transferable share purchase warrant. Each warrant shall be exercisable into an additional Spark share at a price of $0.15 and have an expiry of 2 years after issue.

The transaction is arm's length, and the company is not paying any finders' fees in connection therewith.

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals, Inc., is a Canadian company pursuing battery metals and mineral assets with newly acquired interests in Brazil and Canada. The Company has acquired assets in some of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions, Brazil's growing lithium and provinces and in the Newfoundland, Canada region which is gaining recognition as a world hot spot for lithium and rare earth mineral exploration.

