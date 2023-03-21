DZ Bank AG - Post- Stabilisation Notice
London, March 21
DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice
DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW)
Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany
ISIN: XS2586942448/WKN A4SAW7
New Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 3bn
Description: Fixed rate, due 14 February 2033
Offer price: 99.158%
Other offer terms: Listing
Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Exchange, denominations:1k
Maturity 14 Feb 2033
Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG
Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG
CA_CIB
Toronto Dominion
Barclays PLC
Stabilisation period commences20 Feb 2023
Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the
proposed end on: issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot
conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent
permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.