DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby

gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

The security to be stabilised:



Issuer: Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW)



Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany



ISIN: XS2586942448/WKN A4SAW7



New Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 3bn



Description: Fixed rate, due 14 February 2033





Offer price: 99.158%



Other offer terms: Listing

Frankfurt Stock Exchange



Exchange, denominations:1k



Maturity 14 Feb 2033



Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG



Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG

CA_CIB

Toronto Dominion

Barclays PLC













Stabilisation period commences20 Feb 2023



Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the

proposed end on: issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot

conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent

permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.