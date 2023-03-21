Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.03.2023

21.03.2023 | 15:24
DZ Bank AG - Post- Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

London, March 21

DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer: Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW)

Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany

ISIN: XS2586942448/WKN A4SAW7

New Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 3bn

Description: Fixed rate, due 14 February 2033



Offer price: 99.158%

Other offer terms: Listing

Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Exchange, denominations:1k

Maturity 14 Feb 2033

Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG

Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG
CA_CIB
Toronto Dominion
Barclays PLC





Stabilisation period commences20 Feb 2023

Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the

proposed end on: issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot
conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent

permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.

