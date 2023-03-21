Qualcomm's Commitment to Operating Sustainably

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Qualcomm

Growing a global company on a planet with finite resources demands fresh thinking. We're working to be a positive and creative force in protecting the environment by continually looking for ways to conserve water, minimize energy consumption, lower emissions and reduce waste.

We conduct our operations and activities in a manner designed to provide and maintain safe, healthful and productive working conditions, protect the environment and the communities in which we work and conserve natural resources.

We work together to fulfill relevant and applicable legal and other requirements and strive to continually improve our resilience and environmental, health and safety performance.

We believe that environmental sustainability is extremely important, with significant social and economic benefits that require collective action and leadership from our Company and other corporate citizens.

The Governance Committee of our Company's Board of Directors provides oversight on corporate responsibility matters, including sustainability and climate-related issues. The Company's ESG Leadership Committee is composed of executives and senior management from across the Company, including HR, Legal, Government Affairs, Supply Chain, Risk and Compliance, Investor Relations, Operations and Finance. Our ESG Leadership Committee provides guidance on global corporate responsibility issues that are most important to our Company and our key stakeholders so that corporate responsibility remains a central and visible component of our business strategy. This Committee reports at least annually on our corporate responsibility policies, programs and performance, including climate change and water-related issues, to the Governance Committee of our Board of Directors.

