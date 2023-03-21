An international group of researchers has calculated the potential for floating solar across the world. The results show a generation potential of 9,434 TWh per year across 114,555 global reservoirs, with 30% of their area covered. The United States leads with 1,911 TWh per year of potential, followed by China at 1,107 TWh per year and Brazil at 865 TWh per year.Researchers from China, Thailand, Sweden, and the United States have used a PV system performance model from Sandia National Laboratories to calculate the potential for floating solar (FPV) generation across the world, with specific results ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...