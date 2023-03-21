DJ NodeDAO's partnership with Filecoin is an exciting development for the blockchain ecosystem

NodeDAO's partnership with Filecoin is an exciting development for the blockchain ecosystem

NodeDAO, a blockchain staking liquidity service provider, announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership with Filecoin, to support Filecoin staking.

NodeDAO is a decentralized organization that provides liquidity solutions for staking, and it was jointly initiated by several large institutions including ChainUp. NodeDAO has launched liquidity staking protocols for two major ecosystems: Filecoin and Ethereum

NodeDAO Filecoin staking greatly enhances liquidity, allowing users to exchange their staked tokens at any time, providing great convenience for users who have liquidity needs. At the same time, DAO continues to introduce more storage providers, driving a more decentralized platform and enabling more choices for users. The introduction of DAO members will also bring more empowerment for staking token nFIL. NodeDAO Ethereum provides a decentralized solution for Ethereum liquidity staking. The NodeDAO is a smart contract for the next generation of liquidity staking derivatives, incorporating all the concepts of traditional liquidity staking, permissionless operators, re-staking, distributed validators, and validator NFTs in a single protocol.

About ChainUp Group

Founded in 2017, ChainUp is a leading end-to-end blockchain technology solutions provider covering infrastructure development and ecosystem support. Built on the mission to empower businesses through blockchain technology, ChainUp's innovative and all-around compliant solutions include digital asset exchange systems, NFT trading systems, wallet solutions, and digital assets custody and management. Headquartered in Singapore and with offices around the world, the company has served more than 1,000 clients in 30 countries, reaching over 60 million end-users.

