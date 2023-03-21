Auditoria Brings Generative AI to the Office of the CFO with SmartBots Trained in Finance, Accounting, and Procurement

Broad Adoption of Large Language Models and Generative AI, Such as GPT-4, GPT-3.5 Turbo, and BLOOM, Open Door for Modern Finance Automation Solutions

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / AUDITORIA.AI , the pioneer in automated intelligent apps for finance, today announced the addition of generative AI, including GPT-3.5 Turbo and BLOOM, to its existing technology stack for SmartBots trained in finance language. While ChatGPT effectively answers basic queries and composes human-like text, Auditoria SmartBots are trained to comprehend accounting and finance, acting as "junior accountants" that engage with systems of record, shared inboxes, and critical stakeholders in corporate finance.

"The explosive surge of ChatGPT and generative AI across industries shows that automation is being readily accepted at both the home and the office," said Adina Simu, chief commercial officer, and co-founder, Auditoria.AI. "While many organizations are just now incorporating GPT-3 into platforms and applications, Auditoria's technology has leveraged large language models for years, ensuring that the models are properly trained in the specifics of corporate finance. With Auditoria, the vision of the fully interactive and automated enterprise is here."

Auditoria SmartBots, based on Advanced AI, machine learning, and natural language technology , is the industry's first built-for-finance SaaS application that combines intelligent, cognitive automation and multi-stakeholder collaboration in a single-user experience. SmartBots intelligently automate complex finance workflows while collaborating and engaging with the company's customers, suppliers, vendors, and internal stakeholders through conversational email.

"Integrating advanced technology, such as generative AI and natural language technology, is necessary for businesses to stay one step ahead of the competition," said Simu. "Composite ML models that combine the best of breed LLMs and other supervised trained models that are domain or finance-specific are the true answer to enhanced productivity - providing the accuracy and precision that finance teams need."

"At Workday, we recognize the increased need for AI and ML innovation in the office of the CFO to accelerate and automate finance and accounting processes," said Andrew Kershaw, general manager of Workday Financial Management. "We're proud to be an investor and partner with Auditoria.AI, as they set a new standard for the intelligent enterprise with large language models, GPT, and related natural language technologies."

Auditoria.AI delivers domain-specific meta-language enhancements for scalability, supporting execution across SmartFlow Skills and forms. Auditoria SmartBots reliably and securely serve shared AP and AR mailboxes, providing 24x7 assistance to external and internal stakeholders with a variety of requests such as:

Providing remittance advice, payment status, invoice copies, credit memos, and statements of accounts

Receiving and processing vendor bills, packing slips, remittance advice, tax forms, and requests to update account records

This approach means elevating people with intelligent automation, delivering insights consumable in multiple form factors, and enabling the business to be responsive to customer and vendor needs. Auditoria.AI increases finance teams' speed, accuracy, and efficiency using intelligent SmartBots to automate manual and time-consuming Accounts Payable and Receivable processes while deriving greater cash position visibility. Purpose-built for finance, Auditoria SmartBots integrate with systems of record and email boxes to act as a system of engagement to streamline collections, add controls to procurement spend, optimize vendor management, and handle helpdesk inquiries and requests using automation.

Advanced natural language processing (NLP) and natural language understanding (NLU) technology provides machine language (ML)-driven workflows based on stakeholder interaction. Natural language generative technology (NLG) allows the technology to create responses and take action on several specific use cases in the finance department, including automated accruals, targeted dunning, invoice digitization, and inbox requests for updates, status, and documentation.

Auditoria integrates with industry-leading ERP and Financial applications, including Workday, Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Salesforce, SAP, Coupa, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Bill, Conga, collaboration tools such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, and RPA platforms such as Microsoft Power Automate.

About Auditoria

Auditoria is the leader in intelligent applications for corporate finance, helping finance teams automate business processes in AP, AR, GL, and Vendor Management to accelerate cash performance. By leveraging natural language technologies, artificial intelligence, machine learning, OCR, and advanced RPA, Auditoria removes friction and repetition from mundane tasks while automating complex functions, and providing real-time visibility into cash performance. Corporate finance and accounting teams at leading companies, including Armanino, Arrive Logistics, Freshworks, LiveRamp, UserTesting, and more use Auditoria to accelerate business value while minimizing heavy IT involvement, improving business resilience, lowering attrition, and accelerating business insights. Give your finance teams superpowers at Auditoria.ai .

