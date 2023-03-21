Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Starke Signale! 11 Mal “STRONG BUY” + außergewöhnliche News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PWMZ ISIN: US89832Q1094 Ticker-Symbol: BBK 
Tradegate
21.03.23
14:50 Uhr
29,800 Euro
+0,800
+2,76 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,20030,40017:40
30,20030,40017:36
ACCESSWIRE
21.03.2023 | 16:14
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inspiring Conversations: Truist Foundation and Miami Bayside Foundation Connect on Removing Barriers for BIPOC-Owned Small Businesses

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / During its Inspiring Conversations audio series, Truist Foundation President Lynette Bell sits down with various partners of the foundation so they can share the amazing work their organizations are doing to make a difference in their respective communities.

In the second installment of Inspiring Conversations, Lynette hosts an insightful discussion with Alan Alvarez, director of Educational Programs for the Miami Bayside Foundation. This woman-led community development financial institution (CDFI) uplifts historically disadvantaged business owners with a program that teaches them how to use social media and modern technology tools to build their businesses. The work became increasingly important as BIPOC-owned small businesses were disproportionately impacted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

To learn more, listen to Lynette's conversation with Alan.

About Truist Foundation

Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, Truist Foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. Truist Foundation's grants and activities focus on building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses. Learn more at truist.com/foundation.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Truist on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Truist
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/truist
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Truist

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744952/Inspiring-Conversations-Truist-Foundation-and-Miami-Bayside-Foundation-Connect-on-Removing-Barriers-for-BIPOC-Owned-Small-Businesses

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.