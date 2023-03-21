Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Nelly Group AB (30/23)

With effect from March 23, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including April 03, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: NELLY TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019912825 Order book ID: 288343 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 23, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Nelly Group AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: NELLY BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019912833 Order book ID: 288344 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com