Dienstag, 21.03.2023
21.03.2023 | 16:26
970 St. George's University Students Secure U.S. Residencies in 2023 Match

TRUE BLUE, GRENADA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / St. George's University School of Medicine announced today that 970 of its students secured residencies around the United States in this year's match cycle.

"Match Day is a pivotal moment in a doctor's career," said Dr. Marios Loukas, Dean of the St. George's University School of Medicine. "On behalf of the entire St. George's University community, I congratulate this remarkable class of medical students."

This year, students matched into residences in 21 specialties across 42 states and the District of Columbia. More students will find out where they will be doing residency training in the days and weeks to come.

St. George's graduates will begin residency programs in several highly competitive specialties, ranging from surgery and neurology to emergency medicine and pediatrics. Many will be returning to their home states to begin their careers in medicine.

This new group of doctors will play a crucial role in addressing America's growing physician shortage. St. George's is the largest provider of doctors to the U.S. healthcare system and the number-one provider of primary care doctors into the United States annually. Three-quarters of St. George's graduates enter primary care specialties, and a significant number of SGU alumni work in medically underserved areas.

"St. George's University graduates have been meeting the medical needs of communities across the United States for decades," Dr. Loukas said. "We look forward to seeing all the great things that this newest class of St. George's graduates will accomplish."

About St. George's University
St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. SGU is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The University's over 20,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. St. George's University School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council, and its programs across all schools are accredited and approved by many governing authorities. For more information, visit www.sgu.edu.

MEDIA CONTACT
Alden Iaconis
alden@keybridge.biz
(202) 516-6593

SOURCE: St. George's University

