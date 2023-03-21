The "Europe Next-Generation Ultrasound Systems Market 2022-2031 by Component, Product Type, Technology, Portability, Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe next-generation ultrasound systems market was valued at $1,541.9 million in 2022 and will grow by 6.5% annually over 2022-2031, driven by the mounting prevalence of chronic diseases, the surging demand for high-quality and portable diagnostic tools, the rapid adoption of novel technologies like 3D/4D and AI/IoT, and snowballing healthcare expenditure and government investments to support the R&D activities.
This 138-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe next-generation ultrasound systems market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2021-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2031 with 2022 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe next-generation ultrasound systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product Type, Technology, Portability, Application, End User, and Country.
Based on Component, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.
- Hardware
- Software
Based on Product Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.
- Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems
- Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems
- High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound
- Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy
- Doppler Ultrasound
By Technology, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.
- 2D Ultrasound Systems
- 3D/4D Ultrasound Systems
- Other Technologies
By Portability, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.
- Cart/Trolley-Based Systems
- Portable Systems
- Handheld Devices and Wearables
By Application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.
- General Imaging
- Cardiovascular Imaging
- Obstetrics and Gynecology Imaging
- Vascular Imaging
- Lung Imaging
- Urology Imaging
- Orthopedics/Musculoskeletal Imaging
- Other Applications
By End User, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2031 included in each section.
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
- Clinics
- Other End Users
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2031. The breakdown of national markets by Product Type, Technology and Application over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Component
4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product Type
5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Technology
6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Portability
7 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application
8 Segmentation of Europe Market by End User
9 European Market 2021-2031 by Country
10 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- BK Medical ApS (Analogic Corporation)
- Butterfly Network, Inc.
- Canon, Inc.
- Claruis Mobile Health Corporation
- Esaote S.p.A.
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- General Electric Company
- Healcerion Co., Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Hologic, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Siemens Healthineers AG
