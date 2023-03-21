The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth: See How Digital Tools Help Empower Small Businesses

This content was paid for and produced by Mastercard in partnership with the Commercial Department of the Financial Times.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Small businesses are the beating heart of economies, but for many finding the right resources is a challenge. Digital tools can help empower entrepreneurs by providing access to expert guidance, training, community and funding.

Learn more about how Mastercard is empowering small businesses to thrive in the digital economy through Strive Community-a global initiative of Caribou Digital and the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth-which is equipping five million small businesses with innovative digital solutions to enable them to build resilience and grow.

Visit Strive Community to learn more.

Get engaged in the conversation about empowering small businesses at the upcoming Global Inclusive Growth Summit. Presented by the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and the Aspen Institute, the 2023 summit will feature a dynamic and diverse group of global leaders, innovators and game-changers.

Click here to register.



Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth advances equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world. The Center leverages the company's core assets and competencies, including data insights, expertise and technology, while administering the philanthropic Mastercard Impact Fund, to produce independent research, scale global programs and empower a community of thinkers, leaders and doers on the front lines of inclusive growth.

The Aspen Institute

The Aspen Institute is a community-serving organization with global reach whose vision is the creation of a free, just, and equitable society. For 70 years, the Institute has driven change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve the world's greatest challenges. With headquarters in Washington, D.C., the Institute has offices in Aspen, Colorado and New York City, as well as an international network of partners. Learn more at www.aspeninstitute.org.

