CRH PLC Announces AGM Notice and Form of Proxy

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / CRH plc (the "Company") Re: Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy

The Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting and a Form of Proxy (the "Documents") have been published by the Company. The Documents are available to view on the Company's website, www.crh.com/investors/shareholder-centre /agm .

The Documents have been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

and at:

https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling

The Documents are expected to be posted to shareholders on 29th March 2023.

Enquiries

Contact

Neil Colgan

Company Secretary

Tel: 00 3531 6344340

