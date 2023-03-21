Anzeige
21.03.2023 | 16:50
CRH PLC Announces AGM Notice and Form of Proxy

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / CRH plc (the "Company") Re: Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy

The Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting and a Form of Proxy (the "Documents") have been published by the Company. The Documents are available to view on the Company's website, www.crh.com/investors/shareholder-centre/agm.

The Documents have been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

and at:

https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling

The Documents are expected to be posted to shareholders on 29th March 2023.

Enquiries

Contact

Neil Colgan
Company Secretary
Tel: 00 3531 6344340

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com

SOURCE: CRH PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744958/CRH-PLC-Announces-AGM-Notice-and-Form-of-Proxy

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
