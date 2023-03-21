EQS-Ad-hoc: SUSE S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
SUSE S.A. appoints Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen as new CEO
The Supervisory Board of SUSE S.A. today appointed industry veteran Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen as new CEO starting on 1 May 2023. Melissa Di Donato, who has led SUSE since 2019 and through the IPO, has decided to step down.
Andy Myers, SUSE's CFO, will additionally assume the position of CEO on an interim basis to facilitate an orderly transition.
This announcement contains inside information. The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of SUSE S.A. is Andrew McDonald, Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary.
Contacts
Investors:
Jonathan Atack
Investor Relations, SUSE
Phone: +44 7741 136 019
Email: ir@suse.com
Investor Relations, SUSE
Phone: +44 7809 690 336
Email: ir@suse.com
Marisa Wagner
Kekst CNC
Phone: +49 1525 437 2777
Email: Marisa.wagner@kekstcnc.com
21-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SUSE S.A.
|11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
|1528 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|LU2333210958
|WKN:
|SUSE5A
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1588487
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1588487 21-March-2023 CET/CEST