EQS-Ad-hoc: SUSE S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel

SUSE S.A.: SUSE S.A. appoints Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen as new CEO



21-March-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

SUSE S.A. appoints Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen as new CEO

The Supervisory Board of SUSE S.A. today appointed industry veteran Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen as new CEO starting on 1 May 2023. Melissa Di Donato, who has led SUSE since 2019 and through the IPO, has decided to step down.

Andy Myers, SUSE's CFO, will additionally assume the position of CEO on an interim basis to facilitate an orderly transition.

This announcement contains inside information. The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of SUSE S.A. is Andrew McDonald, Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary.

