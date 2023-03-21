Modulate, Inc.: ToxMod Now Fights Voice Chat Toxicity In 18 Different Languages

In addition to multilingual, Modulate is announcing 24/7 enterprise support, capabilities to support multiple titles across a single ToxMod deployment, and Modulate's Partnership Program, featuring AWS and Nintendo

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Modulate , the company making voice chat safe for everyone, announced today that its flagship product, ToxMod , now supports eighteen languages. ToxMod's proactive, voice-native moderation tools can understand the full context of a conversation - even if it is a mix of languages - and better escalate real harms that are happening in any supported language. Along with multilingual support, Modulate is committed to serving AAA studios with an expanded enterprise feature set, including 24/7 support, a robust partnership program, and available single-tenant licenses for studios with multiple games.

"ToxMod is making a real difference in combating toxic behavior in online games," said John Connell, Head of Business Development at Modulate. "Upcoming regulation is requiring game studios to be accountable for all harms in-game, including the vast majority of bad behavior that goes unreported by players, and developers are recognizing that protecting their communities through voice-native proactive moderation is table stakes. We're better positioned than ever to provide the level of support, product development, and robust features that enterprise teams at the largest studios expect from their software partners."

ToxMod is the only proactive, voice-native moderation solution available, empowering community teams to make informed decisions and protect players from harassment, toxic behavior, or more insidious harm. ToxMod triages voice chat to flag toxicity and enables moderators to respond proactively and in real-time, protecting players of all ages against harassment.

As the trend of increased spending in the Trust & Safety space continues, Modulate has rolled out new features to support the largest game studios with new features such as enterprise-grade customer support and single-tenant instances that support rolling out proactive voice moderation across multiple titles with minimal integration effort or development time.

Modulate's Partnership Program is designed to empower positive play, alongside organizations like AWS and Nintendo. Organizations interested in working with Modulate are encouraged to contact partnerships@modulate.ai , or visit Modulate's booth (P1753) Wednesday through Friday this week (March 22 through March 24) at GDC .

About Modulate

Modulate builds intelligent voice technology that combats online toxicity and elevates the health and safety of online communities. ToxMod, Modulate's proactive voice moderation platform, empowers community teams to make informed decisions and protect players from harassment, toxic behavior, or more insidious harms - without having to rely on ineffective player reports. ToxMod is the only voice-native moderation solution available today and has processed millions of hours of audio for AAA game studios, indie developers, and console platforms alike. Modulate's advanced machine learning frameworks have helped customers protect tens of millions of players against online toxicity to ensure safe and inclusive spaces for everyone.

