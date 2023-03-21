Lhyfe has revealed plans to jointly develop offshore renewable green hydrogen with Centrica in the United Kingdom. Separately, the Paris-listed hydrogen producer said it has also acquired a stake in Finland's Flexens.The European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) says the commercial symbiosis between Italy's agricultural production and Morocco's emerging green energy ecosystem could serve as a springboard for deeper Italian-Moroccan cooperation. Michaël Tanchum, an associate senior policy fellow in the ECFR's Africa program, notes the potential to develop sustainable, resilient food production ...

