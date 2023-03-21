Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.03.2023
WKN: 861837 ISIN: DK0010244508 Ticker-Symbol: DP4B 
GlobeNewswire
21.03.2023 | 18:10
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to special dividend in A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S

The following information is based on the press release from A.P. Moller-Maersk
A/S (MAERSK A DK0010244425 and MAERSK B DK0010244508) published on February 8,
2023 and may be subject to change. 

Maersk will distribute a special dividend in the amount of DKK 2300 per share,
effective March 29, 2023. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to
section 2.1.2 in " CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,&
SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1127215
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
