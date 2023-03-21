Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to special dividend in Holmen AB

The following information is based on the press release from Holmen AB (HOLM B, SE0011090018) published on January 31, 2023 and may be subject to change. HOLM B will distribute a special dividend in the amount of SEK 8 per share, effective March 29, 2023. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.1.2 in " CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1126409