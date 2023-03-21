Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.03.2023
WKN: A2JH43 ISIN: SE0011090018 
Tradegate
21.03.23
14:52 Uhr
36,930 Euro
+0,580
+1,60 %
GlobeNewswire
21.03.2023
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to special dividend in Holmen AB

The following information is based on the press release from Holmen AB (HOLM B,
SE0011090018) published on January 31, 2023 and may be subject to change. 

HOLM B will distribute a special dividend in the amount of SEK 8 per share,
effective March 29, 2023. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to
section 2.1.2 in " CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,&
SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1126409
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
