Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Biomimicry Finding Success in Deep Tech

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Ray C. Anderson Foundation

Reprinted from the Biomimicry Institute Blog by Sarah McInerney

The judges took their seats. The lights came down. Heart rates ramped up. One by one the track finalist announcements rang out with Ray of Hope Prize® Alumni winning in every track they participated in. A home run.

This was the scene at the Hello Tomorrow Deep Tech Global Summit in Paris on March 9 & 10th, 2023. This event brings together a global audience of scientists, founders, investors, and other ecosystem stakeholders aiming to solve the world's most pressing problems through deep tech. Over these two days experts spoke on topics from agriculture to aerospace, exhibition spaces overflowed with innovative tech and the overall energy was one of inspiration and hope for the future.

We have long supported nature-inspired startups through our Ray of Hope Prize Accelerator program who are living the mission of creating technical solutions that are conducive to life, and seeing them on stage in Paris was thrilling.

Ray of Hope Prize Alumni were represented in three categories:

1. Sustainable Construction and Infrastructure Global Challenge Track, supported by Leonard. There were 6 startups in this track from the EU, UK and Chile. Our Ray of Hope Prize Alumni representation was Strong by Form from Chile, a 2022 Alumni.

2. Environment Global Challenge Track, supported by L'Oréal and Elkem. There were 7 startups in this track from the US, EU, New Zealand and Singapore. Our Ray of Hope Prize Alumni representation was New Iridium from the United States, a 2021 Alumni.

3. Industrial Biotechnology and New Materials Global Challenge Track, supported by Solvay. There were 6 startups in this track from the US, EU and Singapore. Our Ray of Hope Prize Alumni representation were Sóliome from the United States, a 2022 Alumni and Impossible Materials from Switzerland, a 2021 Alumni.

