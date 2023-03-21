Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2023) - WAGMI Games is thrilled to announce that Brent Pease, former Director of Operations at Electronic Arts and Founder of Industrial Toys, is joining its leadership team as COO/General Manager, effective immediately. Brent's experience and expertise in the gaming industry make him an invaluable addition to WAGMI Games.

With over 30 years of experience in the gaming and entertainment industries, Brent has played a key leadership role on 5 major ground up projects at Bungie, DreamWorks Animation, as well as Industrial Toys. Post EA acquisition, he grew the studio to 120 employees and countless vendors across the globe.

As Luis Trujillo, WAGMI Games CGO, notes, "Bringing on a leader of Brent's caliber and experience in the gaming industry positions WAGMI Games as a frontrunner in the mobile space. With his exceptional team-building skills and operational knowledge, Brent is poised to lead the way for our franchise."

In 2012, Brent co-founded Industrial Toys, where he served as Chief Technical Officer. He was responsible for developing high-level technical policies, infrastructure, game services, engine selection, and the engineering leader on Midnight Star. In 2016 Brent moved into the operations role as COO and helped navigate the sale of Industrial Toys to Electronic Arts in July 2018. Post acquisition, Brent expanded his operations role, where he established project management systems to ensure seamless operations within the growing team. He was also responsible for managing fiscal/budget topics, EA central partner relationships, and team building.

With Brent Pease on board as WAGMI Games' COO/General Manager, the company is primed for unprecedented growth and success. Brent's extensive experience in the gaming industry, coupled with his proven track record of developing successful games, building top-performing teams, and overseeing large-scale projects, make him the ideal candidate to help the company bridge the gap between Web3 and traditional gaming.

As Brent himself says, "I am honored to have been asked to bring my 30 years of experience in building games and companies to this incredible team of passionate creators. This is the most exciting vision for players I have seen and I look forward to making amazing games at WAGMI that thrill our ever-growing community."

About WAGMI Games

WAGMI Games is a Web 3.0 gaming franchise that aims to disrupt the traditional mobile app store gaming industry by giving power back to the players. The franchise's first title, WAGMI Defense, is on the brink of being released on the official App Stores, and the company has already successfully launched a Genesis NFT collection and a NiFe Wars Comic Book, which is readable in the GameStopNFT marketplace. With the vision of WAGMI Studios, the franchise can create unique marketing and promotional videos using advanced Animation and Motion Capture technology, bringing its characters to life.

With the company's slogan "We Are All Going To Make It", the team is dedicated to capitalizing on the world's #1 Web3 acronym W.A.G.M.I. and positioning itself to claim a substantial share of the market.

