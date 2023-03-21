International Endeavors Corporation: How AI Is Changing The Marketing Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Artificial Intelligence (AI) is among one of the top conversations these days. What is it? What can it do? Who does it affect. The truth is everyone is affected in some way shape or form. Recently International Endeavors Corporation (OTCPINK:IDVV) entered the AI Sector as it sees the potential for growth in somewhat of a turbulent economy. IDVV has started to implement a strategy to become involved in the AI sector in several areas including Marketing, Retail, and professional services. In this article we will be focusing on some of the impacts AI is expected to have in Marketing.

AI in Marketing

What's Occurring: One of buzziest forms of AI, generative AI, has the ability to produce digital images, conversational text, code and summaries of lengthy documents from a simple prompt. While it's still in its early days of development, it has big implications for jobs that include writing, coding and marketing products.

AI advances in marketing: In 2022, software development platform GitHub debuted GitHub Copilot, a tool that uses OpenAI models to write code based on a prompt. According to GitHub, Copilot is able to suggest methods, unit tests, boilerplate code and complex algorithms.

Some authors are using generative AI tools such as ChatGPT to co-write and illustrate books to sell on Amazon, and one legislator used it to help draft a law aimed at regulating AI. This isn't limited to startups, companies such as Microsoft and Google are integrating generative AI tools so office workers can do tasks like write emails or create presentations faster within their apps.

Jonathan Nelson, senior digital marketing manager of growth for the American Marketing Association, said marketers are experimenting with ChatGPT to write articles, including optimizing them for search engines, though they're not yet publishing those items.

"You have AI write a 1,000-word article, and then go through and edit it to make it sound human again," he said. "It's a framework for articles."

Jeff MacDonald, social strategy director at ad agency Mekanism, said he uses generative AI to brainstorm images for illustrators and designers. He also uses it to scrape TikTok comments and analyze reactions, ideas, and similarities and differences between brands.

Bill Martin of IDVV stated "We have recently begun making acquisitions in the AI sector to start implementing existing generative AI tools such as ChatGPT and Bard to create content marketing content and videos for specific industries. There's still a slight human element involved, but we're working to resolve that. We recently brought on our first client in the finance sector and they are seeing the desired results. We're bringing on more clients in other areas very soon, it's exciting!"

How jobs could evolve: Generative AI tools have the ability to help people become more productive, especially with content creation. That could mean using AI for a first draft and social media posts to solve simple problems or provide summaries of complex topics.

Though much is still experimental, marketers have a sense that they'll soon work with AI if they aren't already, even if it's just to help determine the success of a campaign. But it will be important for the industry to keep human creativity front and center.

Human involvement will most likely always be required in some ways, otherwise everything will repeat itself, and nothing will stand out.

Jeremy Smith, Founder of SF Corp, a company recently acquired by IDVV stated "Jobs will change, but in a positive way. The uses for AI that we're developing enhance human performance. Similar to how Steve Jobs used to state that the personal computer is like a bicycle for the mind. The AI Tools we're creating are like a bicycle for marketers to be able to increase productivity and stand out in competitive areas. Today Google just released BARD, it's getting interesting"

About Us

International Endeavors Corporation ("IEC") is a technology holdings company focused on Clean Energy, Crypto and A.I.

Specializing in solar technology, battery storage, as well as clean energy crypto mining options for both on & off grid.

We're currently implementing EV2G / Bi-directional charging options, thus allowing you to use your electric vehicle as a means of a backup battery, or to sell power back to the grid.

In 2022 IDVV started to offer its clients a Clean Energy Crypto mining solution. Our Plug-n-Play mining rigs can be installed in existing or current systems and allows the option to sell power back to the grid or mine crypto currency with any power surplus.

In 2023 We acquired WITech as part of an expansion into the AI Sector. We are incorporating AI technology into our crypto offerings, and developing a platform for AI Content Marketing.

The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com

About SF Corp

SF Corp, formed by Jeremy Smith in 2020 is currently operating in Nevada. It has developed automated and artificial intelligence technologies for several industries including Auto, Medical, Robotics and Financial.

