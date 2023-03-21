Metro One Telecommunications, Inc.: Metro One Announces a Strategic Marketing Agreement with Direct Accounting Management Ltd.

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTC PINK:WOWI) ("Metro One" or the "Company") announced today that its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, Stratford Ltd. ("Stratford"), signed a strategic business cooperation agreement with Direct Accounting Management Ltd. ("Invoice4U") under which Stratford will grant Invoice4U a license to market the Shelfy.io Mobile App Builder ("Shelfy.io") to their customers.

By entering into this agreement, the Company believes Shelfy.io will be able to meet the growing market demand for mobile commerce solutions and increase its market share, while Invoice4U will offer their customers an increased range of services and products. The agreement with Invoice4U will commence this month.

Invoice4U is an Israeli company that generates invoices for over 30,000 customers through friendly, intuitive, easy, and green systems.

Taly Shifer Friedlander, the CEO at Invoice4U, said "the Invoice4U system allows you at any time and from any device to follow business data, manage customers, issue invoices and pay off credit. Companies are more successful when managers have easy access to their business data. It is our top priority to adapt our technological solutions to the needs of our customers and ensure their satisfaction. With the Shelfy.io mobile commerce platform, our customers can engage their users and drive e-commerce success."

Anat Basat, VP of Growth at Stratford, commented, "we're thrilled to have signed another marketing agreement and we aim to sign more as we expand our sales channels. Through our patented mobile platform, we hope to increase our market share and provide Invoice4U customers with a powerful sales channel."

Ami Bukris, Stratford's CEO, added that "Shelfy's mobile commerce with a patented interface improves conversion rates by 2-4 times compared to a website. We are seeing an increase in sales, higher conversion rates, and fuller baskets for our customers, and this is just the beginning. We are developing features that will take the shopping experience to an entirely different level."

About Metro One Telecommunications, Inc.

Metro One is the parent company of Israel-based Stratford Ltd., which operates Shelfy.io (www.shelfy.io), a next-gen, instant mobile commerce platform enhanced with a proprietary digital advertising media suite tool. The platform enables online retailers to rapidly leverage existing customer data for an interactive shopping experience - without coding. Shelfy.io empowers businesses to grow their customer retention, engagement, and their revenues, with minimum hassle.

