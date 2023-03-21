Ericsson: D&I Weekly News Round Up: Equal Pay, Racial Bias and More

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Ericsson

Originally published by Ericsson.

Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round-Up. Today we are talking about a framework to improve pay practices, Shopify purging meetings, Apple being sued over racial bias, and a new accessibility controller.

Equal pay

Offering equal pay goes beyond just being a tool to attract and retain employees. This interesting article about pay equity offers a three-level framework that employers can use to evaluate and improve their pay practices.

Well-being

E-commerce company Shopify announced this week that it will purge meetings from calendars. The goal is to give employees more time to get work done - but some voices also say that this step might isolate employees, as a lot of personal connections happen before and after meetings. Read more here.

Racial bias

Apple is currently being sued over racial bias. According to a new class action lawsuit, the Apple watch's oxygen sensor is significantly less accurate when worn by a person with darker skin. Read more here.

Accessibility

Sony just revealed that it is working on a new accessibility controller kit for PlayStation 5, called "Project Leonardo". The new kit will help to make gaming more inclusive - watch the video.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Ericsson

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ericsson

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ericsson

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/745026/DI-Weekly-News-Round-Up-Equal-Pay-Racial-Bias-and-More