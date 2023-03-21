Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Starke Signale! 11 Mal “STRONG BUY” + außergewöhnliche News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.03.2023 | 20:06
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Australia creating world-first 'weather service' for water quality

CANBERRA, Australia, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia's national science agency, CSIRO, has launched a mission to deliver a world first ground-to-space water quality monitoring system.

The United Nations estimates three billion people could be at risk from unsafe water. Through AquaWatch Australia, CSIRO is working with partners internationally to help safeguard freshwater and coastal resources.

AquaWatch will provide near real-time updates and predictive forecasting - a weather service for water quality - once fully operational. It will support better water quality management and can be used to monitor water quality for drinking, sanitation, aquaculture, environmental assessment and a wide range of other applications to help meet the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

CSIRO, with foundation partner SmartSat Cooperative Research Centre, is bringing together research, government and industry with an initial co-investment of AU$83 million to design and develop AquaWatch.

Data collected using an extensive network of Earth observation satellites and ground-based water sensors will be integrated at a central data hub where CSIRO's capability in data analysis and artificial intelligence can provide forecasts a few days ahead.

CSIRO Chief Executive, Dr Larry Marshall said water is one of the world's most important and vital resources.

"In places where people still face the risk of unsafe water for basic needs like drinking and sanitation, a service such as AquaWatch could be a game-changer.

"The ingenuity behind AquaWatch is it integrates Earth observation with other science capabilities like in-situ sensing, ecosystem modelling, engineering, data science and artificial intelligence.

"It is the latest example of CSIRO's Missions Program, which are large-scale scientific and collaborative research initiatives aimed at accelerating the pace and scale at which we can solve the greatest challenges."

CSIRO and its international partners are already working together on pilot projects in:

  • California, USA in partnership with the University of California, Davis and University of California, Merced, focusing on turbidity in a major water storage
  • Sarawak, Malaysia in partnership with Swinburne University Sarawak, focusing on carbon losses from mangrove forests
  • Chile, focusing on salmon aquaculture and desalination
  • Colombia, focusing on coastal wetlands
  • Vietnam, in partnership with Vietnam's National Center for Water Resources and Investigation (NAWAPI) and Hanoi University of Mining and Geology (HUMG), focusing on drinking water supplies and hydroelectricity needs.

CSIRO is Australia's pre-eminent national science organisation, accelerating innovation through global science.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/australia-creating-world-first-weather-service-for-water-quality-301776932.html

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.