Henkel: Second Annual Art Contest Brings Words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to Life

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / At Henkel, we are united by our purpose: Pioneers at heart for the good of generations. We believe that we have a responsibility to create a better world for future generations and this belief is a core component of our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

To help create a more equitable and inclusive society, it is important to look to the past to better understand our present and be inspired by the work that still needs to be done. For a second year, we invited Henkel employees and their family members to participate in a contest to bring the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech to life through their own essays and artwork. They shared hopes for the future and how we can help shape a more inclusive world.

Taking the time to reflect and learn more about pioneers like Dr. King can help provide different perspectives and new levels of understanding. As one employee wrote with their submission: "I am not really entering to win a contest. I've already won by doing this."

Watch the video to see what else those who participated in this year's contest had to say.

