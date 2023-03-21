Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Starke Signale! 11 Mal “STRONG BUY” + außergewöhnliche News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851995 ISIN: US7134481081 Ticker-Symbol: PEP 
Tradegate
21.03.23
21:52 Uhr
164,88 Euro
-0,70
-0,42 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PEPSICO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEPSICO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
164,44165,8222:13
164,88165,4021:52
ACCESSWIRE
21.03.2023 | 20:38
191 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

The Consumer Goods Forum: Emily Kunen, PepsiCo, and Anna Turrell, Tesco, Appointed New Co-Chairs of Forest Positive Coalition of Action

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) is pleased to announce Emily Kunen, Senior Director, Sustainable Agriculture, PepsiCo, and Anna Turrell, Group Sustainability Director, Tesco, were elected the new respective Manufacturer and Retailer Co-Chairs of the Forest Positive Coalition of Action in February 2023.

The Coalition is thrilled for these business leaders with extensive experience in the sustainability and responsible sourcing fields to assume these new roles in the Coalition, which embarks on its fourth year of collective action to remove deforestation, forest degradation, and conversion from key commodity supply chains, while delivering positive outcomes for climate, people, and nature in forest communities worldwide.

Commenting on their election, Emily and Anna said, "The Coalition is currently at a pivotal moment. Having built the critical foundations for our collective work in the last three years, the Coalition is now embarking on its next phase of work, focusing on accelerating impact and action. We are looking forward to working with this group of 22 companies to deliver on our commodity roadmaps, scale our support for landscape initiatives, and support industry transformation to positively impact climate, nature, and people."

As our new Co-Chairs, Emily and Anna recently led the Coalition's annual in-person Steering Committee meetings, held in Paris last week, which brought together the Coalition's 22 member companies for strategic and technical dialogues.

Emily and Anna take on the Co-Chair roles previously held by Christine Montenegro McGrath, SVP and Chief Impact and Sustainability Officer, Mondelez International, and Bertrand Swiderski, Sustainability Director, Carrefour.

The Coalition welcomes Emily and Anna's leadership, thanks them for their long-standing support, and looks forward to continued collaboration moving forward.

For more information about the Forest Positive Coalition, visit its website here.

The Consumer Goods Forum, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Consumer Goods Forum on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Consumer Goods Forum
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/consumer-goods-forum
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Consumer Goods Forum

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745043/Emily-Kunen-PepsiCo-and-Anna-Turrell-Tesco-Appointed-New-Co-Chairs-of-Forest-Positive-Coalition-of-Action

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.