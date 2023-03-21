The Consumer Goods Forum: Emily Kunen, PepsiCo, and Anna Turrell, Tesco, Appointed New Co-Chairs of Forest Positive Coalition of Action

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) is pleased to announce Emily Kunen, Senior Director, Sustainable Agriculture, PepsiCo, and Anna Turrell, Group Sustainability Director, Tesco, were elected the new respective Manufacturer and Retailer Co-Chairs of the Forest Positive Coalition of Action in February 2023.

The Coalition is thrilled for these business leaders with extensive experience in the sustainability and responsible sourcing fields to assume these new roles in the Coalition, which embarks on its fourth year of collective action to remove deforestation, forest degradation, and conversion from key commodity supply chains, while delivering positive outcomes for climate, people, and nature in forest communities worldwide.

Commenting on their election, Emily and Anna said, "The Coalition is currently at a pivotal moment. Having built the critical foundations for our collective work in the last three years, the Coalition is now embarking on its next phase of work, focusing on accelerating impact and action. We are looking forward to working with this group of 22 companies to deliver on our commodity roadmaps, scale our support for landscape initiatives, and support industry transformation to positively impact climate, nature, and people."

As our new Co-Chairs, Emily and Anna recently led the Coalition's annual in-person Steering Committee meetings, held in Paris last week, which brought together the Coalition's 22 member companies for strategic and technical dialogues.

Emily and Anna take on the Co-Chair roles previously held by Christine Montenegro McGrath, SVP and Chief Impact and Sustainability Officer, Mondelez International, and Bertrand Swiderski, Sustainability Director, Carrefour.

The Coalition welcomes Emily and Anna's leadership, thanks them for their long-standing support, and looks forward to continued collaboration moving forward.

For more information about the Forest Positive Coalition, visit its website here.

