Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Systems Enables NCDOT with State-of-the-Art AI Technologies for Enhanced Road Safety via USDOT SMART Grant Award

RekorOne AI Technology Platform Becomes Linchpin to the Connected Vehicle Ecosystem

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or "the Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to create safer, more intelligent, and efficient cities worldwide through intelligent infrastructure, announces its collaboration with North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) on its recent SMART grant award to implement state-of-the-art technologies, including Rekor's unique connected vehicle ecosystem, for its Automated Actionable Road Anomalies (AARA) project.

NCDOT's AARA project is designed to provide hands-free, eye-free alerts to a motorist about the imminent need to slow down or change lanes on freeways. Rekor has been selected as a key partner to provide NCDOT with its Connected Vehicle Ecosystem technology to support dynamic traffic operations, congestion management, mitigation, proactive incident, and roadway intelligence through its cutting-edge AI and machine learning technology. The groundbreaking technology will allow NCDOT to manage traffic flow better, reduce congestion, and improve safety on North Carolina's roadways.

RekorOne, the AI and technology behind the Connected Vehicle Ecosystem, will provide NCDOT and partners with a comprehensive picture of the roadway by synthesizing multiple data streams, including 3rd party and local data, connected vehicle data, and probe data sets. In addition to its connected vehicle ecosystem, Rekor will also be managing the most advanced ecosystem of data and traffic technology partners to be deployed on US roadways. This combination of technology, data, and expertise will provide NCDOT with the best roadway intelligence available to support the agency's decisions, and address roadway user needs through actional real-time notifications.

Rekor's cutting-edge technology solutions are revolutionizing traffic management agencies. By tapping into connected vehicle data (CVD) and other sources, Rekor has boosted incident detection rates by an impressive 23%, identifying road incidents that may have gone unreported through more conventional methods. With this powerful technology, Traffic Management Centers in Departments of Transportation can now rapidly identify and respond to incidents up to 15 minutes faster, resulting in swift incident response and recovery and minimizing secondary incidents and traffic congestion. Rekor's automatic and real-time incident detection system goes beyond traditional emergency notification systems like 911, capturing incidents as they happen, even minor incidents that often go unnoticed. With this advanced technology at work, every driver can feel safer and more secure.

"We congratulate the North Carolina Department of Transportation on this recent SMART grant award and are thrilled to partner with them on this groundbreaking project. The deployment of Rekor's Connected Vehicle Ecosystem technology will provide NCDOT with the best roadway intelligence available to support their decisions and address roadway users needs through actional insights in real-time. This

project has the potential to significantly improve safety on North Carolina's Roadways, and we are proud to be a part of it, said David Desharnais, President, and COO, Rekor Systems.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing innovative solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter, and greener. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous, and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure that is essential for smart mobility. With its disruptive technology, the Company delivers integrated solutions, actionable insights, and predictions that increase roadway safety. To learn more, please visit our website: https://rekor.ai, and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and its links and attachments contain statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the impact of Rekor's core suite of AI-powered technology and the size and shape of the global market for ALPR systems. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

