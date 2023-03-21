Anzeige
21.03.2023
Arnouse Digital Devices Corp. (ADDC): Arnouse Digital Announces the release of BioDigitalPC 12X (PC12X). A New Generation of Its Credit-Card-Sized Server Blade with Unmatched Compute Density and Storage

Made in the USA

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARNOUSE DIGITAL DEVICES Corp. ("ADDC"), the inventor and leader in the advancements of micro-form-factor compute platforms is proud to unveil the BioDigitalPC 12X (PC12X), its newest and most advanced computing achievement. ADDC's latest credit card sized 9th generation computer/server blade of x86-64bit computing ingenuity, offers enormous compute power in a small 84mm X 54mm X 6.5mm package. This computing marvel created for the edge computing market is equipped with Intel's 8th generation i7CPU with 8vCores, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, TPM 2.0. Offering two models 1TB (with a 2TB option coming soon) of self-encrypting NVMe-SED, allowing additional security for data at rest. The PC12X can run the most demanding operating systems as well as Windows 11, Window Server, LINUX, VMWare ESXI, CentOS, RHEL, Ubuntu and others. The PC12X is eco-friendly by design, powered by 5VDC with an average power consumption of only 15W.

ARNOUSE DIGIGTAL DEVICES CORP ADDC.COM

ADDC's BioDigitalPCs are an innovative micro-form-factor compute platform that offers clients rugged and versatile options, and is relied upon in extreme conditions by the most demanding users on earth. Whether the PC12X is used in ADDC's desktop docking stations for an unparalleled computing experience, used as a server blade in ADDC's Mobile Data Centers (MDC) or combined with ADDC's SR docking product line. The BioDigitalPC 12X provides high-security, optimized utilization of compute power and with its portability creates a reliable secure solution for edge computing and commercial data centers. The PC12X is hot swappable and rapidly scalable. All BioDigitalPC cards are epoxied, making them tamperproof, waterproof, dustproof, fire-resistant, and able to withstand the harshest of environments and operating conditions.

ADDC continues to create revolutionary and environmentally friendly products, giving users an unprecedented level of flexibility, compute power, low power usage, while still maintaining ultra-high security and minimal carbon footprint.

About (ADDC) ARNOUSE DIGITAL DEVICES Corp is the inventor and manufacturer of the x86 64-bit micro form factor computer - part of a revolutionary and environmentally friendly compute platform. Its interchangeability gives users an unprecedented level of flexibility, compute power, miniature size, ultra-high security, and low power-usage. ADDC has been granted 27 utility patents, with several pending in the areas of pluggable computing and the surrounding ecosystem.

For more information on the BioDigitalPC-12X and all other ADDC products visit our website www.addc.com or call our NY headquarters 516-673-4444.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037615/ADDC_PrimaryLogo1_Color_081121_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arnouse-digital-announces-the-release-of-biodigitalpc-12x-pc12x-a-new-generation-of-its-credit-card-sized-server-blade-with-unmatched-compute-density-and-storage-301777934.html

