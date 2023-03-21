• Reduction of Share Count via Donation for Cancellation • Waiver of Deferred Compensation by CEO • CEO $1 per year Cash Compensation • Assignment and Perpetual Royalty Free Licenses for Intellectual Property

REX Also Announces Filing Articles of Amendment

• Creating Class of Shares, Issuable in Series • Shareholder Exercises Rights of Dissent

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2023) - REX Opportunity Corp. ("REX" or the "Corporation") announces completion of a rationalization of its business and corporate structure, including REX CEO, director and principal shareholder Jim Boyle ("CEO") donating for cancellation for $nil consideration (the "Donation") of 4,255,000 shares and 4,255,000 share purchase warrants (collectively, the "Donated Securities"), previously acquired on March 3, 2022, reversal of payment to CEO of deferred compensation comprising the consideration paid for the Donated Securities, waiver of all deferred compensation accruing to CEO, amendment of CEO compensation agreement to reduce annual cash compensation to $1 per year (CEO will continue to be entitled to two annual bonuses, calculated separately, based on increase in share price and increase in revenue and to a bonus on sale of REX or its business) and re-assignment to CEO and grant back to REX of perpetual royalty free licenses (the "IP Assigns Licenses") to use and exploit for REX's YouTube channel royalty business the innovative intellectual property invented by CEO covering both the digital permissions escrow process securing royalty payment and performance and the shared royalty method for online digital asset platform underlying the YouTube channel royalty, both subject of US provisional patent applications.

The IP Assigns Licenses were undertaken by a special committee comprised of a disinterested, independent director. The Company relied upon formal valuation and minority approval exemptions in s.5.5(a) and 5.7(a) Fair Market Value Not More Than 25% of Market Capitalization and 5.5(b) Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets of MI 61-101. The nature of the IP Assigns Licenses makes closing in less than 21 days reasonable in the circumstances.

By the Donation Jim Boyle disposed of 8,510,000 common shares (including deemed beneficial ownership) for $Nil representing a decrease of 11.97% from 32,145,057 common shares to 23,635,057 common shares representing 33.25% of the outstanding common shares, on a deemed beneficial ownership basis.

REX has filed articles of amendment to create a new class of shares, issuable in series, as approved by shareholders on December 14, 2022. A shareholder holding 11,733,602 shares exercised dissent rights (the "Dissent"). REX and the shareholder agreed to $0.0353685 per share as the fair value of the shares, evidenced by non-interest bearing demand promissory note in the principal amount of $415,000, and cancelled 11,733,602 shares.

By the Dissent, Bruce Reid disposed of 11,733,602 common shares for $0.0353685 per share for aggregate of $415,000 representing a decrease of 16.5% from 11,733,602 common shares to 0 common shares representing 0% of the outstanding common shares.

REX has outstanding 55,088,338 shares, after giving effect to the Donation and the Dissent.

About REX

REX is creating and acquiring royalty interests in YouTube channels. We offer the opportunity to invest directly in content creators and YouTube channels. With REX, investors share in the growth of the content industry.

