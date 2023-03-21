Focus Investment Banking: FOCUS Investment Bank Named a Top 5 Investment Bank by Axial

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / FOCUS Investment Bank is a 40 year old investment bank that was recently named a top 5 investment bank by Axial. Boasting a "deep nationwide footprint and global reach." As the company continues its growth and expansion, both on a global and national scale, FOCUS is excited for what the future holds.

In today's rapidly evolving business landscape - technology, cloud, artificial intelligence, and e-commerce are driving change at an unprecedented pace. To navigate these dynamic markets, business owners have been looking for advisors who understand the complexities of technology and M&A and can help drive success.

FOCUS Investment Banking's Technology Services group is dedicated to advising technology, managed service providers, cloud, cyber, mobile apps, e-commerce, and consumer businesses, providing them with expert strategic guidance.

FOCUS Investment Banking is maintaining its momentum going into 2023 as they place, once again, in the Axial top 5 investment banks. The bank, which has experienced significant growth, offers its clients several different services, which include selling, buying, raising capital, and sale preparation for 12 industry verticals.

FOCUS advises clients who are looking to transact with their business through industry expertise, research capabilities, and a developed network of national and international contacts to provide a platform for initiating transactions.

FOCUS strategically navigates with an expert understanding of the client's objectives through the transaction and leverages its strategies to execute transactions successfully, delivering results for its clients. The firm's commitment to this mission is evident in its focus on exceeding client expectations.

Meet the team at FOCUS:

Abe Garver : Market maker for managed service provider (MSP) M&A

Galen Pyle : Experienced entrepreneur with 6 personal equity exits

Leah White : Managed $2B institutional portfolio, finance professional

Stan Gowisnock : Global CEO with exits over $1B valuation

Rick Thomas : Trusted leader in M&A advisory

Galen Pyle/Senior Advisor

galen@focusbankers.com

https://focusbankers.com/

(503 867 2413)

