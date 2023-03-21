Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Starke Signale! 11 Mal “STRONG BUY” + außergewöhnliche News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N5V8 ISIN: CA84651C1095 Ticker-Symbol: S12 
Frankfurt
21.03.23
08:14 Uhr
0,346 Euro
-0,010
-2,81 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPARK POWER GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPARK POWER GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3540,38622:06
0,3540,37222:00
ACCESSWIRE
21.03.2023 | 22:02
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spark Power Group Inc.: Spark Power Announces Details of Its 2022 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results Release and Conference Call

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 /?Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company of Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), announced that the Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts to discuss its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 and fiscal 2022 results on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The Company plans to release its fourth quarter and 2022 annual financial statements after markets close on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Conference Call Details

DATE:Wednesday, March 29, 2023
TIME:8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time
DIAL-IN NUMBER:1-877-545-0523 or International 1-973-528-0016
ENTRY CODE:829604
EVENT ID:47899
WEBCAST:https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2400/47899

It is suggested that those wishing to access the webcast log-in approximately 10 minutes in advance of the start time to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call for a period of 90 days.

About Spark Power Group Inc.

Spark Power is the leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical services and operations and maintenance services to the industrial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at?www.sparkpowercorp.com

-30-

Investor and Regulatory Inquiries:
Richard Perri
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
richard.perri@sparkpowercorp.com
416-388-4546

Media Inquiries:
April Currey, VP, Sales & Marketing
media@sparkpowercorp.com
365-228-1023

SOURCE: Spark Power Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745037/Spark-Power-Announces-Details-of-Its-2022-Fourth-Quarter-and-Fiscal-2022-Results-Release-and-Conference-Call

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.