Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2023) - Glow LifeTech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCQB: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company"), a biotech innovator producing next-generation, science-backed natural ingredients, is pleased to announce the unveiling of its new brand identity going live today. As the Company advances its commercial plans, Glow is introducing a full top-to-bottom redesign of its logo, colour palette, packaging, marketing materials, and launching a new website, www.glowlifetech.com.

The new brand identity underscores the Company's approach of using advanced technology to unleash the full potential of natural health products. The goal of the rebrand as a whole was to capture the duality of nature and science that is found at all levels of the Company, and to reflect the cutting-edge performance of its products.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3920/159287_701f6575c485c837_001full.jpg

"This evolution of our brand reinforces our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and performance in natural health using leading-edge science and technologies," said Rob Carducci, Chief Commercial Officer, Glow LifeTech. "We are on a mission to revolutionize the effectiveness of natural health products and by combining nature's best active compounds with advanced science, we unlock a step change in what's possible across the natural health industry including vitamins, cannabis, botanicals, and more."

"Our new brand identity marks the start of Glow's next chapter as we advance to the next phase of our commercial journey," said Clark Kent, CEO, Glow LifeTech. "With big plans for the future, we wanted to create a world-class brand to match, and set ourselves up for the continued growth to come."

Glow is updating everything about the look and feel of its brand - including logo, colour palette, design elements and typefaces. The new brand logo consists of a new symbol and custom wordmark to visually represent the nature-science balance. The symbol is an abstract 'g' which also resembles the 'water-soluble' products produced by the Company and the custom wordmark and updated colour palette was chosen to evoke the balanced feeling of nature and advanced science.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3920/159287_701f6575c485c837_002full.jpg

Operating at the intersection of food, pharma and technology, Glow is focused on developing and producing a robust portfolio of high-performance, water-soluble natural ingredients, using its suite of advanced delivery system technologies.

MyCell® Technology is Glow's proprietary delivery system that optimizes the absorption, bioavailability and effectiveness of natural active compounds including vitamins, cannabinoids and botanicals, using only 100% natural, food-grade components. It transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into water-compatible concentrates that have fast-acting onset, high-absorption, precision dosing and a clean taste profile. With its portfolio of industry-leading ingredients, Glow is powering a new era of more effective, fast-acting, and great tasting functional foods, beverages, supplements, and personal care products.

SUBSCRIBE: For more information on Glow or to subscribe to the Company's mail list visit: https://www.glowlifetech.com/news.

About Glow LifeTech Corp.

Glow LifeTech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has rights to the groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Website: www.glowlifetech.com

Contact:

James Van Staveren

Glow LifeTech Corp.

TF. 855-442-GLOW (4569)

ir@glowlifetech.com

Bernhard Langer

EU Investor Relations

+49 (0) 177 774 2314

blanger@glowlifetech.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159287